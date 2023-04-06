how to get Blanche’s Lapras (April 2023)

The leader of Team Wisdom is one of the most popular characters in this mobile game and surely many want one of her iconic Pokémon. Thanks to the ‘Wise Heroics’ event in April 2023 we will be able to catch a Lapras with a Blanche accessory in Pokémon GO.

When does the Sage Heroicity event start and end? Pokémon GO?

This event will begin on Thursday 13 at 10:00 am and will last until Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:00 pm (local time).

How to get Blanche’s Lapras in Pokémon GO?

A special research with Blanche, leader of Team Wisdom, will be available during the event. Those who complete the investigation will have access to an encounter with Lapras with a Blanche accessory.

This Lapras is distinctive for having a special accessory on its head. If we are lucky, it can appear in a ‘shiny’ version (variocolor).

Other event bonuses

Double XP for evolving Pokémon.

Two Candy++ guaranteed for evolving Pokémon.

All Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Field Research will have tasks focused on evolving and catching Pokémon. The rewards are Stardust and evolution items.

A Temporary Research with a Magnetic Lure as a reward will be available throughout the event.

Speaking of Lapras, don’t forget that will be one of the next characters to be added to Pokemon Unite.

Source: official game website