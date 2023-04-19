How to get Earth Form Shaymin for free in Pokémon GO: all the details

Be careful, Pokémon trainers. Niantic has announced the debut of shaymin in Pokémon GOwhich will be free for all players. Thus, Shaymin Earth Form debuts in the popular mobile game. Keep reading this news to know how to get Shaymin for free in Pokémon GO:

How to get Earth Form Shaymin for free in Pokémon GO

For get free Shaymin Earth form in Pokémon GO, we will have to complete his Special Research called Plant and Gratitudethat it’s free for all players. This Special Investigation will be available from 04/20/2023 at 10AM local time. At the time it is available you will have a complete guide ready to know what Tasks we have to carry out.

Official artwork of Shaymin Ground Form in Pokémon GO

And that’s it; we just have to move on in the different phases of the free Plant and Gratitude Special Research, completing each and every one of the tasks that the game proposes until you reach the meeting with shaymin. And just like in Pokémon encounters in Research Tasks, this pokemon can’t run awayso that your catch is assured.

The last time Shaymin could be obtained in Pokémon GO was during Pokémon GO Fest 2022.so we encourage you to take advantage of this free Special Research to capture it without many complications.

This Special Research is part of the event Sustainability Week 2023 of Pokémon GO, which brings with it the debut of Bounsweet and its evolutionary line —Stenee and Tsareena—, and also brings rotations in the wild Pokémon and the Pokémon available in Raids.

