how to get free Ashe’s High Society legendary skin and other cosmetics

Season 3 has already started and although we are all eager to learn more about collaboration with one punch man, there are many gifts on the way. Among the free rewards that we can get in Overwatch 2 finds Ashe’s legendary High Society skin and many more cosmetics in a new Twitch drops campaign.

We are going to know all the rewards of this new campaign and how to obtain them. We remind you that they must have their Battle.net account linked to the streaming platform in order to claim them. It is not necessary to see all the hours in a row, just accumulate them between the dates indicated.

Rewards from Tuesday 7 to Tuesday 21 February 2023

Seven of Swords Spray – Watch two hours of in-game content on Twitch.

– Watch two hours of in-game content on Twitch. Legendary High Society Skin for Ashe: To get this Overwatch 2 ‘skin’, we must get the previous reward and watch four more hours of game content on Twitch.

Rewards from Tuesday, February 28 to Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Reinharft Poster Spray – Watch two hours of in-game content on Twitch.

– Watch two hours of in-game content on Twitch. Weapon Charm Crusader Helmet– We must get the previous reward and watch four more hours of game content on Twitch.

Rewards from Tuesday, March 21 to Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Reaper Command Spray – Watch two hours of in-game content on Twitch.

– Watch two hours of in-game content on Twitch. Weapon Charm Blackwatch Logo– We must get the previous reward and watch four more hours of game content on Twitch.

How to link Battle.net account with Twitch account

We just have to log in with our account at https://account.battle.net/connections and click on the ‘Link to Twitch’ link. Then you have to follow the instructions to log in to Twitch.

You now know how to get Ashe’s Legendary High Society skin along with other free rewards at Overwatch 2 with Twitch drops. We hope this information has been useful to you.

Source: Blizzard