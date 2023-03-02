How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite: all methods (updated 2023)

The turkeys either V-coins are the virtual currency of Fortnite and its different ways Save the world either battle royalewith which we can buy cosmetic items such as skins either dances. They are usually obtained by buying them with real money, although it is perfectly possible get free paVos following various legal methods. we tell you how to get free paVos in Fortnite.

Before you start getting free V-Bucks in Fortnite

Be smart and do not bite into fraud attempts in contests and raffles of dubious origin

The first thing to keep in mind when get free paVos in Fortnite the thing is the only possible ways to do so are through the video game itself or through Epic Games promotions. Any other way to get V-Bucks that isn’t involved with Epic Games is probably a scam. to obtain our personal data such as bank account numbers and associated passwords. We recommend you activate the two step authentication in your Fortnite account to avoid possible theft.

Having warned you of this, What we need to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite is to have acquired the Save the World cooperative campaign before June 29, 2020and have a device on which we can play it, since it is not available on all platforms. We can only play Fortnite: Save the World on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite: all methods

Method 1 – Logging into Fortnite: Save the World daily

The first method by which we can get free V-Bucks in Fortnite is simply by logging in daily in Save the World. By logging in daily, we will get various rewards. Depending on the number of accumulated days in which we have logged in (they do not have to be consecutive), we can get paVos.

By logging in daily to Save the World we get free V-Bucks every X days

We will get rewards daily for a total of 336 days. On the 337th day we log into Fortnite, the loop will restartand we will get the reward of day 1.

Every X days logging into Fortnite: Save the World we get free V-Bucks

Method 2 – Complete Save the World missions

We get V-Bucks by completing a Save the World mission

Another method by which we can get free V-Bucks in Fortnite is by completing missionsno more. Some of these missions, whether daily or story, have V-Bucks as a reward.so that simply by playing Save the World normally we will be able to increase our balance of V-Bucks.

Method 3 – Complete mission alerts

When we are far enough along in Save the World, we will also have the calls mission alerts. They are small challenges that They consist of overcoming missions of the type and in the indicated area in order to obtain V-Bucks As a reward.

How to use Save the World V-Bucks in Fortnite Battle Royale

Once you get V-Bucks in Save the World, you don’t have to do anything special to “transfer” them to Battle Royale mode. V-Bucks earned are held in a single account with a balance that is used across both game modes. That is to say, the V-Bucks we earn in Save the World can be used in Fortnite Battle Royale without restrictions and without having to do anything in particular.

The balance of V-Bucks is the same in Save the World and Battle Royale

Of course, remember that The balance of V-Bucks that we have is individual for each platform on which we are playing Fortnite. That is, if we have 1,000 V-Bucks on Xbox Series X|S because we bought them here with real money or with a code and we log in to Fortnite on PS5, on PlayStation 5 we will have 0 V-Bucks.

