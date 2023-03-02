How to get Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO

We tell you all the methods with which to capture Gimmighoul Walking Form in Pokémon GO and how to evolve it into Gholdengo easily.

The connection between Pokémon GO and Pokemon Scarlet and Purple It will allow us not only to send postcards, but also to expand our Pokédex in the mobile game. we are going to tell you how to capture Gimmighoul’s Walking Form in Pokémon GO and how Get your evolution, Gholdengo.

Be prepared though, because you are going to have to familiarize yourself with the Gimmighoul Coinshe Coin Chest and the Golden Bait Modules. What is all this? Keep reading.

How to catch Gimmighoul Forma Andante and Gholdengo – Pokémon GO

In order to capture Gimmighoul Walking Forme in Pokémon GO and evolve it into Gholdengo, before you need to know how connect Pokemon Scarlet and Purple with GO. The method is very simple, but we advise you to Take a look at the guide that we provide below to know how the process works in detail:

Don’t know how to connect Pokémon GO on mobile with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple on Switch? We tell you the steps to follow and what it is for.

Have you seen how both games are connected? You’ll need to establish that connection to send Pokemon GO postcards to Scarlet and Purple, as this is the key to finding and capturing Gimmighoul in the wild, as well as being able to evolve it.

Catch Walking Forma Gimmighoul with the Chest of Coins

We are going to explain step by step cHow to get the Coin Chesthow it is activated and how you must use it to make Gimmighoul appear in Pokémon GO. Pay a lot of attention!

Send a Pokémon GO postcard to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: Enter Mystery Gift in the Switch game, and in Pokémon GO, select a postcard and tap “Send to Nintendo Switch.”

The first time you send your postcard, you will receive the Coin Chest item in Pokémon GO. It will go directly into your bag.

Activate the Coin Chest. It will act as an Incense.

For 30 minutes, a maximum of 20 Walking Forme Gimmighouls will spawn near you. So you can capture them like any other Pokémon.

It’s that simple, but You should keep several things in mind:

You can only use the Coin Chest once a day.

To “reactivate” the chest, you will need to send a postcard to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

You can only send one postcard per day.

Catching Walking Forme Gimmighoul with a Gold Bait Module – No Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

there is also another method to capture Gimmighoul in Pokémon GOusing the Golden Bait Module. How do you get and how do you use this bait? We explain it to you:

Send daily postcards from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

If you keep the habit, sooner or later you will receive a Golden Lure Module.

Go to a PokéStop and use the Gold Lure Module. The PokéStop will become gold.

Capture wild Gimmighouls that will begin to spawn in the PokéStop’s radius of action.

The good thing about this method is that it also works for those who do not have a Switch or Scarlet or Purple. Any player who attends a PokéStop Gold in which this special bait module has been activated will be able to capture Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO no Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

How to evolve Gimmighoul Forma Andante into Gholdengo

Unlike what happens with other Pokémon, to get Gholdengo, evolution of Gimmighoul Andante form, in Pokémon GO you don’t have to use a certain amount of candies. You have to follow the same requirement as in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple:

How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon GO – Gather 999 Gimmighoul Coins and give them to a Gimmighoul to evolve.

How to get Gimmighoul Coins

And how do you get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon GO? There are several methods to speed up the process, so take note of all of them, because they will come in handy if you want to get Gholdengo as soon as possible in the mobile game:

Spin Photo Discs at PokéStops Gold – These PokéStops, in addition to attracting wild Gimmighouls, can also reward items and Gimmighoul Coins in random amounts.

– These PokéStops, in addition to attracting wild Gimmighouls, can also reward items and Gimmighoul Coins in random amounts. Walk with Gimmighoul as a Pokémon Buddy – Gimmighoul’s nature leads him to collect coins whenever he can. If you walk with him, he will be able to find them randomly.

– Gimmighoul’s nature leads him to collect coins whenever he can. If you walk with him, he will be able to find them randomly. Capture Gimmighoul – As in Paldea, there are specimens of Gimmighoul that, when captured, bring these special coins as a gift.

– As in Paldea, there are specimens of Gimmighoul that, when captured, bring these special coins as a gift. Gift packs – Sometimes, for sending postcards or for other special reasons, you may find a free Gimmighoul Pack in the Pokémon GO store that includes Gimmighoul Coins.

Do you want to discover the best method to get Gimmighoul Coins and evolve Gholdengo in Pokémon GO? We tell you.

This is all you need to know! We hope that this guide on Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO has been useful to you, and that you can get both creatures soon. So you can have Pokémon number 1000 on your mobile!

Fountain