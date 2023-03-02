How to get Gimmighoul and Gholdengo?

Gimmighoul and Gholdengo are two special Pokémon originating from the ninth generation and the games Pokemon Scarlet and Purple that were finally officially included for the first time in the mobile game Pokémon GO from February 27 of the year 2023. Since then, both creatures they can already be achieved for your Pokdex in the augmented reality game, but only by following a very special method.

if you wonder how to get Gimmighoul and how to evolve it into Gholdengowe will let’s explain in this section of our tips and tricks guide. pay close attention and follow our indications to get them both.

How to get Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO?

Gimmighoul is a special Pokémon that can be obtained in Spain and all over the world in Pokémon GO connecting your mobile game with your Pokémon Scarlet and Purple game (only in its Forma Andante version). Therefore, in order to get hold of this Pokémon you must have also from one nintendoswitch and at least one of the two editions of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple.

After connecting Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you will have chance to find you with Gimmighoul (Walking Form) after sending postcards to the Switch game. But, first of all, in case you don’t know how to connect both games, we summarize it for you right here.

Link Pokémon GO with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

This is what you have to do to connect Pokemon GO with Pokemon Scarlet and Purple:

Log into your Pokémon GO account: and go to the Game Options menu.

and go to the Game Options menu. Look for the option Connected devices and services: and here choose the Nintendo Switch option (make sure to leave the signal of the mobile emitting).

and here choose the Nintendo Switch option (make sure to leave the signal of the mobile emitting). Now turn on your Nintendo Switch: and open your game of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple.

and open your game of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. Once inside the Switch game: open the Pokportal menu and choose the Mystery Gift option.

open the Pokportal menu and choose the Mystery Gift option. Select the Link a Pokémon GO account section: At this point, your console should detect your mobile phone and you will be asked to confirm the pairing of both games (depending on your smartphone model, your Nintendo Switch may not detect it, in which case you must use another compatible mobile).

Note, it is important to add that only one connection possible with Nintendo Switch active at the same time. Furthermore, this connection cannot be established at the same time as the Connection with the game Pokémon Let’s GO Pikachu or Eevee.

Where to find Gimmighoul Forma Andante?

When you have already linked Pokémon GO with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you can start to find Gimmighoul Forma Andante. To do this you must do the following:

You have to send postcards from your Pokémon GO account to your game of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

from your Pokémon GO account to your game of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. To send a postcard first access the Pokportal from your Pokémon Scarlet and Purple game and choose Mysterious gift (leaves the console waiting for the signal).

from your Pokémon Scarlet and Purple game and choose (leaves the console waiting for the signal). Then open Pokémon GO on your mobile, go to your Postcards album and select a postcard. You will have the option of “Send to Nintendo Switch” .

. The first time you send a postcard you will receive it in Pokémon GO the item Chest of Coins for your Bag.

for your Bag. The Coin Chest can be activate only once a day and it works as a kind of incense.

and it works as a kind of incense. When activating the Coin Chest this attract up to 20 Gimmighoul to your current position for the next few 30 minutes (it will be then when you will be able to capture them).

to your current position for the next few (it will be then when you will be able to capture them). After its effect ends, the Coin Chest will close and you will have to wait until midnight to send another postcard to Pokemon Scarlet and Purple so you can use the chest again.

This is the main form to get Gimmighoul Walking Forme in Pokémon GO. However, remember that sometimes you can also find this cute Pokémon using a golden bait module. This special lure module is obtained after sending several postcards to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and can be convert normal Pokstops to golden Pokstopswhich can randomly attract wild Gimmighouls.

How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo?

You already know how to get Gimmighoul, but how can you evolve this Pokémon into Gholdengo? As in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, Gimmighoul only evolves into Gholdengo after give him 999 Gimmighoul coins.

these coins can be achieved in multiple ways in Pokémon GO after you have paired your mobile game with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Here you have the main methods to get Gimmighoul coins:

Gimmighoul Capture: some copies of this Pokémon will give you coins when you capture them.

some copies of this Pokémon will give you coins when you capture them. Spin Golden PokStops: after activating them with a golden bait module, remember to spin the Photo Discs of these PokStops as some of them can give you random coin rewards.

after activating them with a golden bait module, remember to spin the Photo Discs of these PokStops as some of them can give you random coin rewards. Take Gimmighoul as a Partner Pokémon: by simply walking with your side it is possible to randomly receive coins.

It should be noted that, alternativelyon special occasions it is also possible to receive Gimmighoul coins as a gift. For example, they may appear on the Store Pokémon GO to claim them for free for a special event or you can even receive them when sending postcards to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

After you collect at least 999 Gimmighoul Coins, give them to one of your captured Gimmighouls and they can evolve. Simply open your data sheet in the Pokdex and choose the option to evolve it. This will give you a Gholdengo for your collection.

As you can see, it is a simple evolution, but one that it takes a lot of time. cheer up!



