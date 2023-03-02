How to get Gimmighoul Coins fast in Pokémon GO

Do you want to discover the best method to get Gimmighoul Coins and evolve Gholdengo in Pokémon GO? We tell you.

Have you already started capturing Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO? As you will have seen, obtaining its evolution is not an easy task, since you have to collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins and give them to this Pokémon for it to evolve. For now, there is no magic trick to speed up the process, but there is a very effective method to get more Gimmighoul Coins quickly in Pokémon GOto evolve Gholdengo as soon as possible.

And we are going to tell you.

Evolve Gimmighoul to Gholdengo easier – Pokémon GO

There is no easy way to get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon GO. If you want to get to its evolution, you’re going to have to dedicate many hoursbut, above all, bring out your precision when throwing Poké Balls.

Why do we say this? Because, as the community is discovering, the better your throw when capturing a Gimmighoulthe greater the chance to drop a Gimmighoul Coin. On the other hand, there are users who report that combining Pinia Berry with the double Candy bonus for capturing some events increases the number of coins.

Which are the chances of getting Gimmighoul Coins by capturing it in Pokémon GO? With the information collected so far, the following:

Normal Launch – Almost zero probability

– Almost zero probability Good Launch / Great Launch – Medium probability

– Medium probability Excellent Launch – High probability

It should be noted that by catching them with Excellent Cast, you may receive up to 3 Gimmighoul Coins at the same time. It is the maximum that this Pokémon gives for now when caught in the wild, either with the Coin Chest or in a Gold PokéStop.

