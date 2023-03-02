How to get Gimmighoul Forma Andante and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO

gimmighoul and Gholdengo are already available in Pokémon GO, although to achieve them we must carry out a series of very specific steps. And not only that: Gimmighoul is available on your walking form, exclusive to Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to get gimmighoul and how to get Gholdengo:
How to get Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO
The process for getting Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO is somewhat complicated and it is quite summarized in this infographic:
How to get Gimmighoul Walking Forme in Pokémon GO
The first step to get Gimmighoul Walking Forme in Pokémon GO is connect Pokémon GO with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple. This is done as follows:
The process is a bit cumbersome and We may have problems if we have active Bluetooth devices such as activity bracelets; we recommend disabling them. Like the connection of Pokémon GO and Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu, we will have to stick the mobile to Nintendo Switch so that the connection is easier.
Once we have linked our Pokémon GO account with Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Purple, we will have to do the following:
This does two things: in Pokémon GO we unlock the Coin Chestand in Pokémon Scarlet/Purple we change the pattern of the wild Vivillon with the same habitat as the GO postcard sent and we also get items like Potions and Gimmighoul Coins.
Once we have the Coin Chest in our inventory, we do the following in Pokémon GO:
For 30 minutes, Walking Forme Gimmighoul will spawn nearby that we can catch by touching them like any other Pokémon. In other words: the Coin Chest is a Walking Form Gimmighoul Incense.
When the effect of the Coin Chest runs out, we will have to send postcards from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Purple again to be able to use it again. remember that we can only send postcards once a day.
How to get Gholdengo in Pokémon GO
To get Gholdengo in Pokémon GO, we must obtain 999 Gimmighoul Coins and give them to him to a Gimmighoul that we have captured.
For get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon GOwe have several methods:
Rotate Golden PokéStops Photo Discs
Capturing Wild Gimmighouls
Walking around with Gimmighoul as a Buddy Pokémon
Getting packs in the store
