How to get Gimmighoul Forma Andante and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO

gimmighoul and Gholdengo are already available in Pokémon GO, although to achieve them we must carry out a series of very specific steps. And not only that: Gimmighoul is available on your walking form, exclusive to Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to get gimmighoul and how to get Gholdengo:

How to get Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO

The process for getting Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO is somewhat complicated and it is quite summarized in this infographic:

Summary of Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

How to get Gimmighoul Walking Forme in Pokémon GO

The first step to get Gimmighoul Walking Forme in Pokémon GO is connect Pokémon GO with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple. This is done as follows:

In Pokémon GO, we touch the icon of the Poké Ball. In the upper right corner, we tap on “Options”. We touch on “Connected Devices and Services”. We touch on “Connect to Nintendo Switch”. In Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple, press X to open the menu, select “Poképortal”, and then “Mystery Gift”. We choose “Connection with Pokémon GO”. We choose “Link a Pokémon GO account”. When both devices are found, we click “Yes”.

The process is a bit cumbersome and We may have problems if we have active Bluetooth devices such as activity bracelets; we recommend disabling them. Like the connection of Pokémon GO and Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu, we will have to stick the mobile to Nintendo Switch so that the connection is easier.

Once we have linked our Pokémon GO account with Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Purple, we will have to do the following:

In Pokémon GO, we touch the icon of our avatar. Let’s go to the “Me” section. We played in “Album of postcards”. We touch on the postcard that we want to send to Nintendo Switch. We touch the icon of the three horizontal bars, and then “send to Nintendo Switch”. We touch on “Send”, on “Yes” and on “Okay”. In Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple, press X to open the menu, select “Poképortal”, and then “Mystery Gift”. We choose “Connection with Pokémon GO”. We choose “Connect with Pokémon GO”.

This does two things: in Pokémon GO we unlock the Coin Chestand in Pokémon Scarlet/Purple we change the pattern of the wild Vivillon with the same habitat as the GO postcard sent and we also get items like Potions and Gimmighoul Coins.

The Coin Chest is basically Incense for Gimmighoul

Once we have the Coin Chest in our inventory, we do the following in Pokémon GO:

We touch the icon of the Poké Ball. We played in “Bolsa”. We look for the Coin Chest. We touch on “open”.

For 30 minutes, Walking Forme Gimmighoul will spawn nearby that we can catch by touching them like any other Pokémon. In other words: the Coin Chest is a Walking Form Gimmighoul Incense.

After using the Coin Chest, Gimmighoul will spawn nearby

When the effect of the Coin Chest runs out, we will have to send postcards from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Purple again to be able to use it again. remember that we can only send postcards once a day.

How to get Gholdengo in Pokémon GO

To get Gholdengo in Pokémon GO, we must obtain 999 Gimmighoul Coins and give them to him to a Gimmighoul that we have captured.

To evolve a Gimmighoul to Gholdengo, we must give it 999 Coins

For get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon GOwe have several methods:

Rotate Golden PokéStops Photo Discs

We can rotate the Golden Poképaradas Photodiscs to get Gimmighoul Coins. Every time we use the Coin Chest, some nearby PokéStops turn into Gold PokéStops.. we can also use Golden Bait Modules on PokéStops to turn them into Gold PokéStops and spin the Photo Disc. Gold Lure Modules are randomly obtained by sending postcards from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Purple using the method discussed above.

We can get Gimmighoul Coins by turning Golden Pokéstops Photodiscs

Capturing Wild Gimmighouls

Capture Gimmighoul Wild Andante Form it also makes us get Gimmighoul Coins. It is a random probability; it is not something fixed.

Walking around with Gimmighoul as a Buddy Pokémon

Set a Gimmighoul as partner pokemon and walk with him it also makes us earn Gimmighoul Coins. Every 5 km traveled with a Walking Form Gimmighoul established as a Partner we can obtain Gimmighoul Coins.

Getting packs in the store

In the Pokémon GO store there is a pack of 9 Gimmighoul Coins. The package is free and just claim it to add them to our total.

As always, we remind you that in our Pokémon GO guide we help you with different aspects of the game, such as how to redeem promotional codes or how to make Pokémon return from Gyms.