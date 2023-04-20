How to get gold fast in Minecraft Legends

Gold is one of the resources that runs out the fastest in Minecraft Legends and it can be quite difficult to unlock for certain structures, so we explain how to get gold quickly in the title.

Although we don’t always use it when building or invoking in Minecraft LegendsGold is a very useful resource that will help us on our adventure. Above all, if we want to unlock the First or we want to have some protection towers.

However, it is a difficult resource to obtain and some users have a hard time finding all the minerals they need. But don’t worry, because we tell you how to get gold in the blink of an eye.

How to get gold in Minecraft Legends

Gold can only be found in a few places in Minecraft Legends and often you will have to spend time to obtain it. Here are some ways to get gold fast in Minecraft Legends.

Destroying the mining drills

The first, and possibly the best way, is to head to a Piglin base and focus on your mining drills. These usually give us up to ten gold each. A more than profitable number if we enter a larger base.

They should be relatively easy to destroy with the right creatures, and it’s the best way to get gold fast in Minecraft Legends.

loot chests

The alternative way, if you don’t want to destroy any Piglins base, is to look for the chests that are scattered around the world.

Any gold chest will contain this same material, and will give us a greater amount than within the bases. Although we will need a Piglin key to enter and that we can find in the bosses or directly in the Piglins that roam the world.

And that’s it! These are the best ways to get gold in the game.