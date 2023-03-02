How to get Hisui’s Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Pokémon finally announced in the Pokémon Presents the DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Purplewhich will take us away from Paldea in two installments that will be released in the autumn and winter of 2023, The hidden treasure of Area Zero.

Although there are a few months left, you can already buy the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, for 34.99 euros, in the eShop, and get some purchase bonuses already available: a batch of spring, summer, autumn and winter uniforms to use immediately

But perhaps the most exciting thing in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is a new old Pokémon, a Hisui’s Zoroark (the regional form seen in Legends Pokémon Arceus) which will be yours automatically if you purchase the DLC before the October 31, 2023.

But did you know that you can also get Hisui’s Zorua? Of course, you have to be careful with one thing…

How to get Hisui’s Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Purple

Zorua and Zoroark are two elusive Pokémon that can be found in Paldea. Zorua is like Ditto: it’s hidden disguised as other Pokémon, but you can identify it if you keep an eye on it.

On the other hand, Zoroua evolves into Zoroark upon reaching level 30, without the need to do any other method, so it’s quite easy.

But how reward for buying the DLC The hidden treasure of Area Zero, you will automatically receive a Zoroark from Hisui, a regional form, white, currently only obtainable in this way.

In addition, he is a dark teratype and knows a move that he normally couldn’t learn.

You will only have to buy the DLC (from 34.99 euros) before the October 31, 2023 .

before the . You will receive a code in your email

Enter the Poképortal from the X menu, Mystery Gift option, and redeem code

The first part, The Turquoise Mask, will probably be out by then, so we’ll remind you then if you don’t want to buy it right now just to have to wait.

How to raise Hisui’s Zorua (and get Hisui’s, not the normal one)

If you’ve already purchased the DLC and have your Zoroark, you might want to breed it with eggs to get a Zorua from Hisui, right?

But it’s not that simple: if you raise Hisui’s Zoroark (using the usual method: put it on your team with Ditto, go on a picnic, eat a snack that increases Egg power, wait for them to lay eggs, then equip them on the team and walk with them until they hatch)… you will get a normal Zorua.

To be able to breed a Hisui Zorua, you must make sure that your Hisui Zoroark has the item equipped Eternal stone.

This object that normally prevents the evolution of the Pokémon that carries it, but that in breeding allows the Pokémon that is born from it to keep the same nature (that is, you will get a Zorua from Hisui).

To get the Eternal Stone, you can simply buy it at the Delibazar store in Meseta, Leudal and Cántara Cities, for 5,000 coins.

