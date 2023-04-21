How to get lapis quickly in Minecraft Legends

Lapis is an important material in Minecraft Legends and obtaining it is quite easy, although its location can be somewhat complex. Therefore, we bring you everything you need to know to collect this material.

The lapis, or rather, the lapis lazuli of the traditional minecraft, is one of the most important minerals that we can get in Minecraft Legends. They are used to spawn various mobs when you get into the open world of the game and kill the Piglins to save the world.

In order to get the lapis in Minecraft Legends we can follow a series of certain methods. These are pretty simple and shouldn’t take too long.

The article continues after the announcement.

Here are some of the best ways to get capis in Minecraft Legends along with its different uses. Likewise, if you are also looking for prismarine we will give you a hand.

Using lapis in Minecraft Legends

Lapis in Minecraft Legends is used to summon mobs like creepers, golems, skeletons, and zombies. These creatures can come in very handy, especially at times when we need to defeat hordes of enemies.

How to get lapis in Minecraft Legends?

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive

To get lapis quickly and easily we have the following ways:

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

opening chests

This may be the easiest way to get the blue mineral. The chests are scattered all over the map, in the villages or near the big towers. We can access them once you save a particular village from a Piglin attack. Each stack of material that these chests give us will go from 40 to 50 lapis.

The article continues after the announcement.

However, we have to remember that this method depends completely out of luck. There is a high probability that we will end up with different resources rather than lapis. However, we do not lose anything by going to try our luck every time we meet one.

Defeating Piglins

Minecraft Legends map is full of Piglins. We can find them almost everywhere as long as we explore the map. Every time we kill some loose or directly to hordes they will give us this material.

Thanks to them, we will be able to summon mobs that will help us knock down fortresses or finish off the enemies in front of us faster.

The article continues after the announcement.

And this is all you need to know about how to quickly get lapis in Minecraft Legends.