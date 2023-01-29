How to get League of Legends drops in LCS, LEC, LCK and more

Watching professional League of Legends competitions can earn you in-game rewards, but the process is a bit more involved than just watching matches. Here we tell you how to get League of Legends drops.

Twitch drops are a method many games use to reward viewers for watching content related to their game, and often reward fans for supporting their favorite professional leagues or upcoming titles. Games like Overwatch have gained a lot of popularity through the use of drop-based tactics.

However, the drops for watching LoL Esports are a bit more complicated than the normal Twitch ones. There are a few initial steps you need to take to get the most out of LoL Esports event watching drops.

In fact, you can’t even get drops from watching the stream on Twitch like most other games. This is how you can get free drops while watching League of Legends matches.

How to get drops while watching League of Legends games

For those who follow their favorite professional League of Legends league, there is a way to get rewarded for their time and viewership with some drops.

Various emotes and icons are available for viewers to grab, with limited-time rewards based on certain big events like MSI and Worlds being common.

However, not everyone can get these types of drops. First, you must be watching the game on your Riot account, and you can only get these drops by watching games on the LoL Esports website. At these times, drops are only enabled for the LCS. Seeing other leagues will not report anything to you at the moment.

The drops debuted with the LCSRiot has yet to give a definitive date for the launch in other leagues, beyond commenting that they will arrive soon.

Also, the drops are oriented around game objectives and events this time instead of being random. Pentakills have the highest chance to drop rewards, with objective steals and what is listed as “other times” in his explanation also having a chance to drop different rewards.

There’s also some randomness, and it’s been made clear that you might not get drops for several days in a row, while sometimes you’ll get multiple drops in the span of a single stream. It all depends on what happens in the matches that day and whether or not you’re lucky enough to get one.