The Allays (or allies in Bedrock) are very important creatures in the original Minecraft and it seems that they are also very important in Minecraft Legends. Here is a guide on how to get more Allays in Legends.

Minecraft Legends is the latest open world strategy spin-off from Mojang and Microsoft. Just like vanilla Minecraft, this game is also a representation of the blocky world but with a new twist. Two things that remain common among these games are gathering resources and building structures, and this is where Allays come to the rescue.

Allays are classified as non-hostile and useful units in Minecraft and they are no different in the new Minecraft Legends. The Allays in this game are there to help you collect resources like gold and lapis lazuli and they will also build defenses to save villages. They are really useful.

If you’re wondering how to have more of these allies at your disposal, our handy guide has everything to help you.

How to get more Allays in Minecraft Legends?

You can get more Allays in Minecraft Legends by opening chests or building the Upgrade: Abundant Allays. We recommend building the upgrade instead of searching chests.

To build the Upgrade you will need 100x Stone , 50x Prismarine and 10x Gold.

Allies are of two types in this game: building and gathering. Each of these Abundant Allays upgrades you build will add two build and two pickup. The more friendly units you have, the easier and faster you can build structures and collect resources along the way.

This method is a surefire way to get these helpful creatures. Opening a chest does not guarantee that you will get Allays and you may receive different resources instead.

There you have it! That’s how easy it is to get Allays or Allies in Minecraft Legends. Well, it’s easy in theory, but you’ve got work cut out for you, right?