How to get more Poké Balls in Pokémon Go

Poké Balls, Super Balls, and Ultra Balls are essential items in Pokémon Go as you’ll need them to catch and grow your collection, so here’s how to get more for free.

Just like in the main games, the goal of Pokémon Go is to catch them all. To do this, you’ll need a good stock of Poké Balls at your disposal, but it’s all too easy to run out of them, especially when you’re chasing down rare Pokémon with a low catch rate.

Getting your hands on them isn’t as easy as it is in the mainline games like Scarlet and Purple, but there are a few different methods you can use to rack up more Poké Balls, Super Balls, and Ultra Balls in the game. We will show them in detail below.

How to get more free Poké Balls in Pokémon Go

niantic

There are a few different ways to get Poké Balls in Pokémon Go, but the easiest method is spin each PokéStop you see while exploring. When you do this, you’ll get a selection of items that usually include Poké Balls, Super Balls, or Ultra Balls.

If you live in an area that doesn’t have many PokéStops, you may need to make a special trip to a busy town or city. There are usually a lot of PokéStops in these areas, so you should be able to earn a lot of Poké Balls in a short time.

Another popular method to get more Poké Balls is to complete investigation tasks, field investigation and special investigation. These often appear during special events and usually require you to complete tasks that involve trapping, scouting, or fighting.

It’s worth noting that while the Timed Research and Special Research missions are usually free to play, sometimes you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game store to access them, which means that the Poké balls you get for completing them are not technically free.

Another slightly less lucrative method of getting free Poké Balls is to make sure you claim your free box every day in the in-game store. They will usually only contain a few Poké Balls, but it’s still worth doing as it only takes a few seconds of your time.

Our final recommendation to get more Poké Balls in Pokemon Go for free is exchange as many gifts with friends as you can. Every time you open a gift, you’ll be given a random selection of items that usually includes at least a few Pokéballs.

How to buy more Poké Balls in Pokémon Go

pokemon company

If you don’t get enough Poké Balls with the above methods, or if you live in a rural area without access to PokéStops, you can buy a poke game Balls or a box containing them in the in-game store using Pokécoins.

A pack of 20 Poké Balls costs 100 PokeCoins, which will set you back €0.99 in real life money. You can win pokecoins Free defending Gyms, but this can be time consuming and there is a limit of 50 PokéCoins per day.

Our best advice is to avoid using real-life money to buy Poké Balls whenever possible, as the cost is quite high for what they are, and you could spend a lot of money if you start relying on this method.

How to get Super Balls

While normal Poké Balls are available as soon as you start your Pokémon Go journey, you will need to reach level 12 before you can start earning Super Balls at PokéStops. These have a 50% higher chance of catching wild Pokémon.

How to get Ultra Balls in Pokémon Go

niantic

If what you are looking for are Ultra Balls, you will have to reach level 20 in Pokémon Go before you can start earning them at PokeStops.

Ultra Balls double your chances of catching a wild Pokemon, making them the best option for catching rare creatures. They are the best type of Poké Ball, but your chances of getting them through the usual methods are pretty low.

What other Poké Balls are available in Pokémon Go?

While standard Poké Balls, Super Balls, and Ultra Balls are the only options for catching normal wild Pokémon, there are actually two more types of Poke Ball that only appear in specific situations.

First is the Honor Ballwhich you can only use in two scenarios: catching a Shadow Pokémon after defeating a Team Go Rocket member, or catching a Pokémon you’ve defeated in a raid.

Next is the entity ballwhich serves a similar function to the Honor Ball, except that it only appears when you’ve defeated an Ultra Beast in a raid and are trying to catch it.

Honor Balls and Ente Balls work differently than regular Poké Balls, as the amount you’re given to use when catching a Pokémon will depend on how well you performed in battle. They also won’t appear in your item bag since you can’t keep them.