How to get prismarine quickly in Minecraft Legends

Prismarine is extremely rare in Minecraft Legends despite being a vital resource. Because of this, we tell you how to get it quickly to save you a lot of time.

Minecraft Legends is a strategy game that is all about exploring, fighting, planning and collecting. To defeat the Piglins we will have to gather the adequate resources, build an army and plan our attack to the millimeter. However, that is not as easy as it seems when we do not have enough of the resource that we need, which is usually prismarine.

As it is a bit difficult to find it within Minecraft Legends, we bring you everything you need to know about it so that, once you run out, you only have to go for it.

How to get prismarine in Minecraft Legends

Getting prismarine is a bit tricky

The prismarine is a fundamental resource within Minecraft Legends and we can find them in different locations that are the following:

Destroying the Piglin bases

The best way to get prismarine in Minecraft Legends is through Piglin bases.

When we attack their bases and destroy their buildings, they will give us a small amount of Prismarine. Therefore, if you have a good army, do not hesitate to destroy any building you see as it will quickly give us a large amount of Prismarina.

Open village chests

We recommend that whenever you can try to save the villagers from the attacks of the Pinglins. By doing so, they will reward us with a chest where we can find a lot of prismarine.

Also, once we have saved the villages we can open the chests they have regularly. Of course, they will not always have prismarine but it is worth going to take a look at it, especially if we can teleport to them.

Open Allay Chests

The last way to get extra prismarine is by exploring the world. There are small Allay chests scattered around the map that contain extra resources or a new Allay directly.

We recommend that you explore the world from time to time instead of teleporting, as it will give us access to more mounts, Allays, gold and prismarine. Obviously we cannot guarantee that you will always find it, but there is a possibility that you will.