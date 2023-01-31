How to get Rayquaza with Vast Impact in Pokémon GO

Trainers will soon be able to face off against Rayquaza in Pokémon GO’s 5-Star Raids.

Very soon, players will be able to participate in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global), which will feature the appearance of the enigmatic Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. But the Primal Tremors event will bring us lots of Pokémon from that region to catch in the app.

Rayquaza in particular will be very popular this season. It is a Pokémon with very high stats for being a Legendary, but it also has good types and moves. And this event will allow us to get a very special charged attack.

How to get Rayquaza with the move Vast Impact in Pokémon GO

If you have free time in February, you’ll definitely be interested in capturing a Rayquaza later in the month, although you’ll need to beat it first to do so.

This legendary Pokémon will appear as the boss of the 5-star Raids from Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m., until Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). And to make things more interesting, Rayquaza will know the Vast Impact charged attack if he is captured during these dates.

Vast Impact can be quite useful in Trainer Battles. It’s a 50 Power Dragon-type move that also lowers your opponent’s Attack stat. In Gyms and Raids the power is reduced to 35 with no stat reduction.

You never know when this charged attack might come in handy in your repertoire, either now or in the future. It should be noted that the Rayquaza event will be present for a little more than Primal Tremors, so you will have a week to get it.

What is Primal Tremors and when does it start?

Rayquaza will appear in Pokémon GO as part of Primal Tremors, but this is not all that will be included in the event.

This special activity will be held from February 22 to 24, and during this time we will see an increase in Hoenn Pokémon appearing in the app. The third generation of Pokémon is the one that brought us the popular Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, although it has received much more content with the remakes.

Players will be able to venture into Hoenn by catching the following wild Pokémon:

Treecko

Torchic

mudkip

wurmple

Whismur

number

Barboach

All of these have a small chance to appear in their Shiny variants. In addition, those who are lucky may even meet Grovyle, Combusken, Marshtomp and Absol (only the latter can spawn as Shiny).

Pokémon that will accompany Rayquaza in Pokémon GO Raids

Trainers will not only be able to enjoy a challenging encounter against Rayquaza in Pokémon GO Raid Battles during February 2023. We will also be able to battle and capture the following Pokémon, depending on the difficulty level chosen. Those with a * next to them means they can appear Shiny (if you’re lucky).

1 Star Raids:

3 Star Raids:

Grovyle

Combusken

marshtomp

5 Star Raids:

Mega Raids:

Event bonuses, research tasks and more

If you want to give yourself a break from facing Rayquaza in Raids, you’ll be happy to know that Primal Tremors will also feature Hoenn-focused Field Research Tasks. Completing them will reward you with items that will help you on the Pokémon GO Tour.

You can also find a Collection Challenge that will have an evolution theme and will allow you to get several Ultra Balls, as well as a Rocket radar.

From the start to the close of the event, players will receive a double EXP bonus for evolving a Pokémon. This will be especially appealing to those players stuck in the later levels, where it becomes increasingly difficult to climb up.

Finally, you’ll be able to receive special Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn stickers by spinning PokéStops and opening gifts.

