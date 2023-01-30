How to get Rayquaza’s Breaking Swipe attack

The players of Pokémon GOseem to be receiving the year well, as between the game it has launched an interesting list of activities and events, as well as the first community day of the year, keeping its players at a good pace.

That is why now, we will share a small guide that could be useful to you in order to obtain the featured attack of the most recent event: Primal Rumblings in Pokémon GO, remember that it will only be available during the event, so you should definitely stay updated on everything that happens during the month of February.

Featured Attacks are only available for a limited time, making them one of the most exciting parts of events when they debut.

So if you’re looking to get the special move from RayquazaSo, Breaking Swipe, let’s go over exactly how, and when, you can catch one.

How to get Rayquaza with the Breaking Swipe featured attack

You can catch a Rayquaza that has learned the featured attack Breaking Swipe during the Primal Rumblings event, as he appears in the five-star raids. However, you do need to get one for a specific amount of time to ensure you get the featured attack.

Pokémon GO: Breaking Swipe damage stats

Breaking Swipe is a featured charged attack and certainly packs a punch, as seen in the damage stats it niantic Has published

Trainer Battles: 50 Power. This move decreases your opponent’s attack stat when used.

Gyms and raids: 35 power

When can you get Rayquaza’s featured attack?

Any Rayquaza found in Pokémon GO raids from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time, will have the Breaking Swipe attack charged.

While that may seem like a narrow window of opportunity for players, the developers confirmed the details in late January, which is enough notice.