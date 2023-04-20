How to get Shaymin in Pokémon GO for free

No more paying to have this Singular Pokémon. Niantic launches a new mission with which you can get Shaymin for free in Pokémon GO.

After its passage solely and exclusively through paid research, Niantic has opened the ban on getting one of the Legendary Pokémon for free. Now you can get free Shaymin in Pokémon GO thanks to a new Special Investigation that starts today, April 20, on the occasion of Sustainability Week.

He Pokemon Gratitude It will be available to all Pokémon GO players without having to pay anything. The only thing that will have to be done to achieve it is to complete all the Plant and Gratitude Special Research Tasks during the Sustainability Week that begins on April 20th and ends on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that what has been activated on the occasion of this event is the Shaymin’s Earth Form for Pokémon GO. By completing these tasks, the encounter with this Singular Pokémon will be activated to get hold of it and be able to add it to the Pokédex, if the opportunity was not had during the past Pokémon GO Fest 2022.

And who already captured it then? Now they will be able to add another Shaymin to their repertoire. On the other hand, it is unknown when will the chance to get Shaymin Sky Form be activated in Pokémon GO also for free.

