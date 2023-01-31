How to get the Chun-Li skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is known for collaborating with large profiles, which often leads to the release of exclusive cosmetics and skins. One of these collaborations was with another popular video game franchise, Street Fighter, which saw the addition of different character skins to Fortnite, including that of Ryu and Chun-Li. While there are an incredible number of skins in Fortnite, if you’re interested in how to get the Chun-Li skin, check out the guide below.

How to unlock the Chun-Li skin in Fortnite

Anyone who has played Street Fighter before will know Chun-Li as she is the first female fighter to appear in a Street Fighter game. She is a committed law enforcement officer who shares her father’s commitment to justice and the conviction that she must always protect the innocent at all costs. Although she is generally a calm and collected person, Chun-Li is a highly-skilled officer who can easily wreak havoc when necessary.

Unfortunately, to acquire the Chun-Li skin in Fortnite, you will need to use real money or V-Bucks. The skin costs 1,600 V-Bucks as a stand-alone item, but can also be purchased with the Ryu & Chun Li Bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks.

You can choose the default skin style or the nostalgic version. Either way, the skin is currently not available in the in-game store, so you’ll have to wait for it to reappear in the in-game store. There’s also the possibility of Fortnite collaborating with Street Fighter again, which would likely see the return of all Street Fighter skins in the store.

