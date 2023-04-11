How to get the Eren Jaeger skin from Attack on Titan?

The time has come: the skin of Eren jaegerthe protagonist of the massively popular anime Attack on Titan (either shingeki no kyojin) in Fortnite.
This, as part of Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, with which you must complete a series of missions to get the various items available from the Japanese series.
While some of these are easily finishable by playing like you always do, some others require going to specific areas of the mapso if you want Eren’s appearance, check out the guide below.
Along with this skin, that of Mikasa and Levi Ackermann also arrive in Fortnite, but unlike the hero (or villain) of this story, these costumes cost 1,500 paVos in the store each.
To get the Eren Jaeger skin, you will have to complete the following missions in Fortnite:
Complete all of Eren Jaeger’s missions (8) — Reward: Eren Jaeger Outfit
- Visit the Guard Towers (0/5) — Reward: Survey Corps Salute
- Discover the basement of the Jaeger Family in the Picturesque Plaza (0/1) — Reward: Basement Key
- Destroy structures with a Lightning Spear (0/50) — Reward: Exploration Equipment
- Deal damage to opponents while airborne (0/300) — Reward: Banner Icon
- Swing between 3 trees in a row with the 3D Maneuver Kit (0/1) — Reward: A World Without Walls Loading Screen
- Strike with the Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Kit or the Lightning Spear (0/7) — Reward: Eren’s Resolve Icon
- Hit different Titan targets on the neck with the 3D Maneuver Gear (0/5) — Reward: Titan Strike Harvesting Tool
- Search Chests of the Survey Corps (0/3) — Reward: Eren’s Confrontation spray
You will have Until the 2nd of June to complete all the missions and get the Eren Jeager outfit. Cheer up and good luck!