How to get the Eren Jaeger skin from Shingeki no Kyojin in Fortnite

Eren jaeger is the main incentive of the new battle pass of Fortnite. The Epic Games video game collaborates with shingeki no kyojin/Attack on Titan/Attack the titans including the eren jaeger skin in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this Fortnite guide we tell you how to get the skin of Eren Jaeger:

How to get the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite

Eren Jaeger’s skin from Attack on Titan is exclusive to the battle pass Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4. We must acquire it; the Battle Pass costs €7.59. Another option to get hold of it is be subscribed to the Fortnite Clubwhat does it cost €11.99 per month.

Official art of the skin Eren Jaeger in Fortnite

Not available since the beginning of the season; we have to wait a few weeks until their Missions arrive. By completing them we can unlock both the Eren Jaeger skin and its accessories.

A look at the Eren Jaeger skin in the Fortnite Battle Pass tab

All Eren Jaeger items in Fortnite

These are all Eren Jaeger objects in Fortnite. They are part of the set Special Operations Squad:

Skin Eren Jaeger

Basement Key backpacking accessory

Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Jump Gesture in Jump

Scouting Corps Greeting Gesture

Exploration Equipment Wrap

Graffiti Eren Showdown

banner icon

We leave you with a couple of official images of the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite:

Official artwork of Eren Jaeger in Fortnite

There are more hidden objects that are yet to be revealed and that will be added to the Fortnite file system with the same patch that adds its Missions in order to unlock all this content.

