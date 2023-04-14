How to get the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite and Attack on Titan challenges

Eren jaeger from Attack on Titan is the special skin of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
In Attack on Titan, the last few humans are confined within huge walls that protect them from the Titans, huge creatures that eat people. After an attack in which the titans destroyed the wall of his hometown (Shiganshina), Eren swears revenge and joins the military forces fighting against the monsters.
Below you will find the how to get the skin of Eren Jaeger in Fortnite, in addition to all Eren Jaeger cosmetic items that have been revealed to date.
How to get the Eren Jaeger skin from Attack on Titan in Fortnite
To get Eren Jaeger in Fortnite, you will have to complete all eight Eren Jaeger missions before Chapter 4 Season 2 Season 2 ends.
While you get Eren’s skin in Fornite you will get other Attack on Titan cosmetics as a reward for completing the necessary missions to be able to play as Eren.
You can see how many missions you have pending and which ones you have completed by visiting the ‘Missions’ page and clicking on the ‘Eren Jaeger’ option at the top of the list.
You can also review the challenges from the ‘Battle Pass’ screen by clicking on the ‘Eren Jaeger.
Eren Jaeger – Fortnite Attack on Titan Cosmetic Items
In total there are eight Eren Jaeger cosmetic rewards, in addition to the skin itself, in Fortnite. You’ll need to complete all eight challenges to get Eren, so you’ll get all the cosmetics on the way to getting the suit.
At the moment there is only one Eren Jaeger quest page, but we will update the page if there are any changes.
These are the cosmetic rewards of Eren Jaeger:
|Eren Jaeger Challenges
|Reward
|Search Survey Corps trunks (3).
|Graffiti – Eren Showdown
|Discover the basement of the Jaeger Family in Picturesque Plaza.
|Backpacking Accessory – Basement Key
|Visit the Guard Towers (5)
|Gesture – Survey Corps Salute
|Hit different Titan targets on the back of the neck with the 3D Maneuvering Kit (4).
|Gathering Tool – Titan Strike
|Strike opponents with the Three-Dimensional Maneuver Kit or the Lightning Spear (7).
|Emoticon – Eren’s Determination
|Destroy structures with a Lightning Spear (50).
|Wrap – Exploration Equipment
|Deal damage to opponents while airborne (300).
|Attack on Titan Banner Icon
|Swing between 3 trees in a row with the 3D Maneuver Kit (1).
|Loading screen – A world without walls