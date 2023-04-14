How to get the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite and Attack on Titan challenges

Eren jaeger from Attack on Titan is the special skin of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

In Attack on Titan, the last few humans are confined within huge walls that protect them from the Titans, huge creatures that eat people. After an attack in which the titans destroyed the wall of his hometown (Shiganshina), Eren swears revenge and joins the military forces fighting against the monsters.

Below you will find the how to get the skin of Eren Jaeger in Fortnite, in addition to all Eren Jaeger cosmetic items that have been revealed to date.

How to get the Eren Jaeger skin from Attack on Titan in Fortnite To get Eren Jaeger in Fortnite, you will have to complete all eight Eren Jaeger missions before Chapter 4 Season 2 Season 2 ends. While you get Eren’s skin in Fornite you will get other Attack on Titan cosmetics as a reward for completing the necessary missions to be able to play as Eren. You can see how many missions you have pending and which ones you have completed by visiting the ‘Missions’ page and clicking on the ‘Eren Jaeger’ option at the top of the list. You can also review the challenges from the ‘Battle Pass’ screen by clicking on the ‘Eren Jaeger.