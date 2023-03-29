How to get the Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus and MEGA Wave skins in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The Super Styles return to the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. As in previous seasons, it is about additional styles that we can unlock by leveling up this season. In this case, the Super Styles are Kinetic Acceleration, Neon Citrus and MEGA wave. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you how to get the skins Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus and MEGA Wave:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: how to get the Kinetic Acceleration, Neon Citrus and MEGA Wave skins

To unlock the additional styles of all the skins of the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 we must play and level up. Besides this, we will have to unlock the rewards manually both in the battle pass as in the Additional Rewards section. To unlock absolutely everything, we must reach level 200. Leveling up more during Chapter 4 Season 2 will not give us any extra rewards.

This is what all the Super Styles of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2 look like; they are unlocked from 03/29/2023 at 10:00 CET, and we have until the end of the season to redeem them:

Super Styles Kinetic Acceleration, Neon Citrus and MEGA Wave of several of the skins of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2

Renzo the Destroyer’s Kinetic Dash, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Wave Styles

The Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Wave styles of renzo the destroyer are obtained as follows:

Kinetic Acceleration Style : We must unlock a total of 15 Extra Rewards rewards to unlock Extra Rewards page 4, and then buy it for 25 battle stars on this page.

Neon Citrus Style : We must unlock a total of 20 Extra Rewards rewards to unlock Extra Rewards page 5, and then buy it for 25 battle stars on this page.

MEGA Wave Style: We must unlock a total of 25 Extra Rewards rewards to unlock Extra Rewards page 6, and then buy it for 25 battle stars on this page.

Imani Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus and MEGA Wave Styles

The Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Wave styles of Imani are obtained as follows:

Thunder’s Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Wave Styles

The Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Wave styles of Thunder are obtained as follows:

Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Adrenaline Wave Styles

The Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Wave styles of Adrenalin are obtained as follows:

Mizuki’s Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Wave Styles

The Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and MEGA Wave styles of mizuki are obtained as follows:

In our Fortnite guide we tell you everything about the new season, including how to level up fast so you can get all the Super Styles easily.