Fortnite is known for having multiple iconic skins added to the game throughout the many chapters and seasons that occur in the game. One of the most iconic was that of Midas, in addition to the Golden Ghost set. This skin originally appeared during the Chapter 2: Season 2 Battle Pass, with several variations. This is what you need to know about how to get the Midas skin in Fortnite.

Where can you get the Midas skin in Fortnite?

Unfortunately, aside from acquiring this specific character skin when it appeared during the Chapter 2: Season 2 Battle Pass, you won’t be able to unlock it in the future. Now, there could be variations of this skin appearing in the Fortnite Item Shop, but Battle Passes will likely not be returning to the shop. Instead, the developers at Epic Games prefer to keep the special skins that appear in battle passes as exclusive unlocks. Midas was the final reward for the Season 2: Chapter 2 Battle Pass, which meant players had to reach level 100 to unlock him.

A similar skin of Midas has appeared in the in-game store. For example, there was a Shadow Midas skin that appeared in the Fortnite Item Store for 1500 V Bucks during Chapter 2: Season 8 in 2021, and is considered part of the ShadeChaser set. Although he has a general appearance similar to the original Midas skin, these two are separate.

If another skin similar to Midas appears in the Item Shop, you can expect to pay a similar price for this skin. Again, it won’t be exactly like the Midas that appeared during the Chapter 2: Season 2 battle pass, but it will look similar.

