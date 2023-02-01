How to get the mythical pistol of Fortnite

Fortnite Mythic Pistol is a recent addition to the weapons pool, and there’s a good reason players are eager to get their hands on it. Not only is it powerful, dealing 29 damage per hit with a x2 headshot multiplier, but it can also empty its 15-round clip in just over two seconds, then reload in less time. This means that any Fortnite player who gets their hands on it will immediately become a force to be reckoned with, but how do you find it in the first place? We’ll walk you through how to get the mythical pistol in Fortnite, so you can expand your arsenal with this highly rated pistol.

Where to find the mythical pistol of Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite’s Mythic Pistol isn’t currently included in general loot, so you won’t find it inside chests or lying on the ground, unless another player dropped it of course. The only way to get the mythical pistol is to activate the Mythic Ammo Increase, which will immediately add it to your inventory. This, in turn, requires some preparation and a bit of luck, as you have to unlock this recent addition to Fortnite Boosts and then hope that it’s offered to you during the random picks that appear during each match.

To unlock the Mythic Ammunition augment, you just need to keep playing matches and activating as many augments as possible, up to four per game. New boosts will appear over time when you’re presented with the option for upgrades and will automatically be added to your collection, though you should note that you can’t speed up this process by using replays, so don’t waste your bars. Eventually, you’ll gain access to the Mythic Ammunition boost, after which you can either wait for it to be randomly offered to you or keep spending gold bars to reroll until it appears and activate it to receive the Fortnite Mythic Pistol.