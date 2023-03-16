how to get the new Cipher Missions event rewards for free

I don’t quite understand why, but Epic Games is carrying out all kinds of promotions in Fortnite as a final auction to Season 1 of its Chapter 4. A series of events with which we can achieve a number of free rewards with which to increase the possibilities of our box office. Well, this time I want to talk to you about a series of objects that you can obtain thanks to the event known as Cipher Missions.

As Epic Games has commented in its own official websitethe Cipher Missions event will lead us to complete a series of tasks within of the Fortnite games themselves with the aim of unlocking a series of unprecedented rewards. Next, I leave you with all the information you need to know about it so that you can have the details as close at hand as possible.

Get free items with Fortnite encryption missions

The good thing is that these missions (they will be available until March 10) are simple enough for the game itself to tell you what you have to do to overcome it. Yes indeed, When you complete a handful of them, you will unlock the different rewards. I leave you with them below:

7 Encryption missions without encrypting: graffiti let there be peace

15 Encryption missions without encrypting: Order Up loading screen

24 Encryption missions without encrypting: smiley deciphered

3 Cipher missions encrypted: wrapper Circuitry

Next, I leave you with an image of the rewards so that you can take a look at them with your own eyes

What do you think of this free Fortnite rewards event? I will be attentive to any other that comes to light with the aim of telling you about it as soon as I find out about it. that exists so that you can make your box office fat without spending a single paVo in the game.