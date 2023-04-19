how to get the new Dulcesito pickaxe for free with the Isla Magistral event

If Fortnite was a car, free item promotions that Epic Games celebrates from time to time would be a fundamental ingredient of the fuel that gives it energy. And that the game is currently in an enviable state of health due to other types of content that have to do with it, such as the recent crossover with Attack on Titan. However, in this article I want to look again at the first type of events that I mentioned before, since the information that I bring you here has to do with it.

The thing is, Epic Games is currently celebrating a new Fortnite event that is called Isla Magistral and that is related to the Creative mode. However, the good thing is that we won’t have to create any level to get the rewards, since we can get them very easily. Next, I leave you with all the details that you have to know about it.

How to get the new Sweetie pickaxe and Cudo Cuiñoso spray for free in Fortnite

To get started, you need to sign in with your Epic Games account. in this same link 👈🏻

👈🏻 Once logged in, you will have to vote on the name of the theme around which the contestants of the event will create the levels (you have until April 20) ✅

✅ When the levels are released (I will notify you by updating this article by sharing the island codes when they are available) you will have to play them (will be published on May 6) ✅

(I will notify you by updating this article by sharing the island codes when they are available) ✅ Once you’ve done it, you must vote for your favorite map (you will have until May 12) ✅

When you have followed all these steps, you will have unlocked both cosmetic items 👈🏻

👈🏻 I leave you with an image of them below so that you can take a look at them with your own eyes

Well, there you have all the data that have come to light about this new Fortnite promotion. What do you think?