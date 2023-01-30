One of the main draws of Fortnite is the incredible number of skins available in the game. Whether it’s a skin for a specific item or just an outfit skin, there are always new things to try. That being said, some skins are rarer than others and therefore coveted. The Paradigm skin is one of those highly regarded and fan-favorite skins. Naturally, most of the players would like to get it, but there is a possibility that they do not know how to do it. Therefore, we have put together a guide that explains how to get the Paradigm skin in Fortnite.

Related: How many skins are there in Fortnite? Answered

How to get the Paradigm skin in Fortnite

Gamepur screenshot

Paradigm is a member of the infamous group The Seven, which also includes The Visitor and The Scientist. His body armor is similar to Singularity’s, while his helmet design shares similarities with the Rox. His outfit design was the last one for Chapter 1 before the map was sucked into a black hole.

Unfortunately, since the skin was released so long ago, it’s not always available in the store. When in the shop during the blackout event, the skin could be purchased for 1200 V-Bucks. If you’re looking to add the skin to your collection, you’ll need to wait for it to return in the in-game store rotation. Needless to say, there is no free method of acquiring in-game skins.

The Paradigm is not just a normal skin as it comes with different styles. You can change her head design to Smile, Crosshair, Glitch, or Dancer, while her clothing color can be default or white.

source