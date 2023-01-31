How to get the Piccolo skin in Fortnite

Thanks to Fortnite’s second crossover with the Dragon Ball series, the battle royale now sees longtime character Piccolo enter the island. Similar to the older skins in the anime, Namekian offers their owners additional styles, free accessories, and even a bundle that makes buying their entire set much cheaper. This guide will break down how you can get the Piccolo skin and all of its dedicated cosmetics in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Piccolo skin in Fortnite

Like Goku and Vegeta before him, Piccolo can only be purchased from the in-game Item Shop. The cosmetic sells for a total of 1,800 V-Bucks, and all owners will even get their Power Awakening style at no additional cost. However, it also comes packed with a few other goodies. By purchasing Piccolo individually, you’ll get Piccolo’s Back Bling cape and turban, Piccolo’s Demon Symbol Back Bling, as well as the character itself Charging Emote.

While certainly a bargain, Piccolo’s own pack offers even more cosmetics for a slightly higher price. For 2,200 V-Bucks, players can have all of the items listed above, as well as their portable house harvesting tool and the Red Ribbon army plane. At the time of writing, these skins are expected to be available in Fortnite for at least two weeks after its v23.30 update is released, so players may need to act fast before it leaves the store rotation.

Along with Piccolo’s skin, you can expect to find Son Gohan available in the free title. This Dragon Ball The character also debuted a dedicated set of his own cosmetics, including Capsule No. 576’s glider, his own cape, and an electricity-shredding harvesting tool known as Gohan’s Beast Axe.

