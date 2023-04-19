how to get the Robotic Renegade skin for free

Robotic Renegade is one of the new skins that are about to land in the Fornite store, but the truth is that we can get it ahead of time -and without going through the box- thanks to the new Epic Games battle-royale event. Indeed, this appearance can be achieved completely free of charge, but it will not be easy.

For this it will be necessary to participate in the Fortnite Robotic Renegade Cup and meet the specific requirements of each region. Thus, the system to obtain the Fortnite Robotic Renegade skin is through the aforementioned cup. That is why we have said that it is not something easy, although -luckily- it will depend almost entirely on our ability.

How to get the Robotic Renegade skin in Fortnite along with other prizes

The Cup will take place Wednesday April 12 and it will be through this that you can get the skin. For this we will have to add points and place ourselves in a certain position in the final ranking. This will be different by region, but the points will be the same. Are:

Victory Royale: 25 points

2nd place: 22 points

3rd place: 20 points

4th place: 18 points

5th place: 17 points

6th place: 16 points

7th place: 15 points

8th place: 14 points

9th place: 13 points

10th place: 12 points

11th place: 11 points

12th place: 10 points

13th place: 9 points

14th place: 8 points

15th place: 7 points

16th place: 6 points

17th place: 5 points

From 18th to 19th place: 4 points

From 20th to 21st place: 3 points

From 22nd to 23rd place: 2 points

From 24th to 25th place: 1 point

To all this we must add that each elimination will give us an additional point. The general prizes are:

8 points: Starry Raider emoticon.

16 points: Renegade Gathering loading screen.

These prizes will be general in all regions. If we manage to reach the minimum position that is required of us (this is by region) they will give us the Loot Backpack accessory, the Renegade Star tool, the Renegade Brand wrapper and the skin. The required positions are: