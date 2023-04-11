how to get the skin of Eren, Mikasa and Levi • ENTER.CO

Sasageyo, Fortnite lovers! The next update of the battle royale is loaded with anime and this time it will bring two new characters from Attack on Titan (Shingeki No Kyojin) to the game.

And while we wait for the final part of the season finale of the Attack on Titan finale (because we don’t know how many more times they’re going to put ‘finale’ on each new piece of the show we get) the new Fortnite update arrives with items to navigate the air, spears to defeat giants and, of course, skins for some of the game’s characters:

The three-dimensional maneuvering team (EDM3D) is already in Fortnite

Put on the 3D Maneuver Gear that can be found on the floor, chests, and trunks in the Survey Corps. Pick up the 3D Maneuvering Gear (EDM3D) and Lightning Lances, Chests and Trunks from the Survey Corps. Launch yourself into the air and hit your opponents below with EDM3D: After attacking with the built-in blades, you will immediately return to the air so they can continue moving.

How to unlock Eren’s outfit?

The good and bad news. Eren’s outfit is only available through the battle pass of Chapter 4, season 2. Once you complete the missions you will also be able to unlock a sticker that has Eren in the background, the ‘Give your heart’ gesture, the object Eren’s attic key cosmetic and a skin to emulate the hardened arm of a Titan.

How to unlock Mikasa and Levi’s outfits?

Mikasa and Levi’s outfits are only available in the shop. Both characters also come with accessories, such as the titan serum syringe or custom capes with each of the anime’s regiments.

Unfortunately, there are no variations to any of these skins, other than the cape attachments mentioned above.

From when are these skins available in Fortnite?

The update is already on the air, so players will be able to buy them or purchase the pass starting this April 11.

It is not surprising that Fortnite has opted to include Attack on Titan in its new season pass. If anything, Mappa can’t be blamed for stretching out the final season of the show into different parts. The wait has meant that each new dose of the series that we receive is received with emotion by fans of the show, which by now has become one of the most popular series of the genre in the West.

You can watch the latest season of Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll.