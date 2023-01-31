How to get the Son Gohan skin in Fortnite

What Dragon BallGoku and Vegeta joined Fortnite last year, Gohan has now followed suit, bringing a host of other unique cosmetics based on the anime. Like his father, Son Gohan also provides his buyers with a Super Saiyan outfit style, though they can even anticipate winning two other legendary goods. Here’s how to get Son Gohan’s skin and accessories for him in Fortnite.

How to unlock Son Gohan’s skin in Fortnite

Son Gohan came to Fortnite via the Item Shop and you will need a total of 1800 V-Bucks to purchase the skin individually. Despite its high price tag, those who get the skin will automatically get Gohan’s Super Saiyan style, Cape Back Bling, as well as his own Charging skin, the latter of which can turn Gohan into a Super Saiyan at any point in the game.

Gamepur screenshot

However, if you have some extra cash, it may be worth buying the Son Gohan pack. It grants you all of the cosmetics that appear with Son Gohan, along with Capsule Glider No.576, Gohan and Piccolo’s Loading Screen, as well as Gohan’s Beast Ax Harvesting Tool. For now, it is unclear when Son Gohan will leave the Item Shop, though it is expected to be available for at least two weeks after the v23.30 update is released.

Of course, since Saiyan has a loading screen with Piccolo, you even have the chance to purchase the Namekian skin and accessories. These accessories include a cape and turban for Piccolo, but those who decide to purchase the bundle for him will also get the sleek Red Ribbon Army aircraft glider. Players in need of extra V-Bucks can find plenty to unlock through the Battle Pass, and the Oathbound questline should help you level up fast enough to earn them before these cosmetics disappear.

