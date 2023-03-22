how to get two new crossover rewards for free with Flakes Power

There are specific occasions when I don’t know one of the figures who they become part of the set of Fortnite Idols because I have never seen its contents, but this will not prevent me from enjoying those rewards that Epic Games launches in the battle royale on the occasion of that same crossover. Well then; On this particular occasion I want to talk to you about how to get two free items in the game from that content creator who he calls himself Flakes Power. I leave you with everything you need to know about this new promotion next.

Get two free items in Fortnite with the Flakes Power tournament

These items can be obtained if you participate in the new Super Flakes cup 👈

👈 This will take place today, February 23 ⏰

⏰ As usually happens in this type of promotions, You will have to make all the points you can in the 3 games that the cup will last to qualify for the prizes ✅

✅ You will score a point with each elimination and with remaining, at least in the top 25 of the match ✅

✅ The prizes in question that you can get are the following: TO Getting 8 points unlocks the Flakes Seal spray 1️⃣ Getting 16 points unlocks the Hello! Hello! 2️⃣

Next, I leave you with an image of both rewards so that you can take a look at it with your own eyes

I don’t know very well what is happening lately within Epic Games, but It is not the first promotion of free objects of Fortnite that the company launches during this same month of February, which allows us to expand our box office and save paVos at the same time. Be that as it may, I will be attentive to any other that arise in the future with the aim of telling you about it as soon as I find out that it exists.