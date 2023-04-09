How to give an order to a hired specialist in Fortnite: complete guide

One of the Missions of the event Spring Breakout of Fortnite asks us give an order still contracted specialist. In this guide to Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 We tell you exactly how to do that: how to give orders to hired specialists. All the information just below:

Give an order to a hired specialist in Fortnite: how to complete this Mission

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a Battle Royale or Zero Construction game, we must give any order to a character specialist we have hired. These are the characters specialists we can hire and their respective locations on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map:

Green beret

far shot

polar patrol boat

Healing

lifeguard soldier

Viscous

Ammo Expert

tactical vision

tactical vision

To hire one of these characters, we must get closer to interact with him -or her- and use the corresponding optionwhich costs gold bars:

One of the service options offered by specialists is to be hired

Once we have hired a character, to give you an order, we must hold left on the crosshead on consoles or by holding down the middle mouse button on PC. This by default opens a small menu (NPC Menu) with commands like “follow me”, “go to this point” or “revive companions”. Simply give the hired character any of these orders to complete the Mission:

fortnite chapter 4 season 2 mega missions spring break 2023

We complete this Mission simply by hiring the Cura character and giving him an order to go to the marked point. And the Mission was completed smoothly; as soon as we gave the order on the screen, the progress marker appeared to show us that, indeed, we did what the game itself had asked us to do.

