The world of Fortnite is filled with various NPCs that will sell players items such as weapons and health. Players can also hire these NPCs, who will accompany the player for the remainder of their journey in a given match. However, many players, especially beginners, may not know how to employ these NPCs. Therefore, we have put together a guide that explains how to hire NPC characters in Fortnite.

How to employ NPC in Fortnite

Gamepur screenshot

Hiring NPC characters in Fortnite is pretty straightforward; Once you see one on a battlefield, interact with it and a prompt will appear with various options. Here, select the “Hire NPC” option and voila! You have another partner who will accompany you for the rest of the battle. Note that hiring an NPC will cost 100 gold bars, so it’s not a free transaction. It’s also worth noting that only certain NPCs can be hired, and the list of all NPCs that can be hired changes from season to season.

Once you hire an NPC, it follows you for the rest of the battle. It goes without saying that it will help you in combat and can do some serious damage if left untouched or if the target can’t find cover. It won’t kill the opponent though, and you still have to do most of the hard work. Also, the movements of an NPC are very robotic, and more experienced players will be able to easily predict their next move. Ultimately, it’s better to trust yourself and only take NPCs as an additional corps on the battlefield.

