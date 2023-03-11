How to improve weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: all locations

The Upgrade Banks return to the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. As on previous occasions, we have the possibility of using them to upgrade weapons during this season. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you how to upgrade weapons and all weapon upgrade locations:

How and where to improve weapons in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

In Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, weapons continue to be upgraded using upgrade benches. In exchange for an amount of gold that increases depending on the level of improvement, we will increase the rarity of a weapon and improve its attributes, such as the damage it does per shot, or the reload time. We leave you a map with their locations just below:

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Upgrade Bench Locations

Keep in mind that upgrade benches can be smashed. For this reason, you may not find some if you go to these sites, because they may have been destroyed earlier in that game. A broken weapon upgrade bench cannot be “recovered” in any way, so if you want to upgrade a weapon and you’re in a location where there should be an upgrade bench, you’ll have to go to a different location.

This is what the weapon upgrade benches look like

To improve a weapon, we must go to one of the locations where there is an improvement bench, and interact with it as if we were going to talk to a character.. We can improve the weapon that we have equipped at that moment:

To upgrade weapons we need gold

Remember that, depending on the rarity of the weapon, we will have to pay more or less gold. The price increases with each rarity. That is, the higher the rarity of the weapon that we are going to improve, the more money it will cost us.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Weapon Upgrade Price List

improvement level Price (in gold bars) From Common (white) to Uncommon (green) 100 From Uncommon (green) to Rare (blue) 250 From Rare (blue) to Epic (purple) 375 From Epic (purple) to Legendary (orange) 500

Improving weapons is useful to obtain the highest rarity, although it is true that we cannot use the improvement banks to obtain Exotic weapons or Mythical weapons. Check out our Fortnite guide to learn more about the Chapter 4 Season 2 weapons.