How to install building materials on the door in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

During Part 2 of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oathbound questline, players will need to perform tasks for an NPC known as Rift Warden Stellan. This includes having to install building materials on a developing crack door, although not much information is given as to where the materials can be located. Here’s how to complete this Part 2 Oathbound mission and everything you’ll be rewarded for doing it in Fortnite.

Where to find building materials in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

To start the quest, you can head to the partially built castle that sits directly between The Citadel and Breakwater Bay. There will then be three highlighted objects on the right side of your front entrance that simply need to be interacted with to install and complete the task. These include a satellite next to a mine cart, as well as two devices next to the castle stairs.

Gamepur screenshot

Although this completes one stage of the mission, you will need to stay in the area to finish the rest of the Rift Warden Stellan objectives. The NPC then requests that each of the installed materials be repaired by damaging them, which can be done by hitting the objects with your gathering tool or by shooting them with weapons. Afterwards, you can complete the last stage of the mission by interacting with the satellite once more.

Gamepur screenshot

As each stage awards XP upon completion, those who finish the entire mission can expect to earn 60,000 XP in total. However, Part 2 of the Oathbound questline will even reward players with an exclusive loading screen once four of its quests are completed. In addition to these new challenges, visitors to the island may also encounter the new Falcon Scout item. The deployable device’s flight abilities can certainly help locate materials for the quest line, though it’s even capable of searching for enemy locations.

