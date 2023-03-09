122



Once again we are here to accompany you when it comes to continuing to modify our world of Minecraft on PC. This time we bring you a step by step guide on how to install mods on a shared minecraft server so that you know what you must do to make everything work as it should. As always, you have to take several steps into account before installing the mods, but don’t worry, because you already have all the steps to create a server and share it in the guide that we prepared for you previously.

Again, we will focus again on the Aternos page, since it offers us free servers that give us the possibility of installing a large number of mods so that our experience is fully customizable. So, we are going there with the steps to follow to install mods on a shared Minecraft server on PC, for which we will need a couple of previous steps that we detail below.

How to install mods on a shared minecraft server on pc

What do we need?

There is certain applications that will make our lives much easier when it comes to making everything work. CurseForge is a Minecraft mod manager for PC that helps us install those mods that interest us the most. We already told you about it and about how it can be used to install and manage Minecraft mods and installation profiles, and for the task at hand it will be a great ally, so having it installed and configured will be something we recommend. strongly, even more so when the steps that we will explain will make use of it.

The next thing we must be clear about is that not all mods will be compatible with the Aternos server, so preparing a list of mods and verifying that they are available in Aternos will make things easier for us when discarding or choosing one mod or another. . In the same way, once we have chosen those mods that we want to install, We must pay close attention to its version, since installing different versions of a mod will lead to errors when starting Minecraft.

How do I search for mods in Aternos?

Once we have our server created and configured on the Aternos page, we must make sure that we have configured a Forge server, since this version is the one that offers us the most compatibility with Minecraft mods. Then, on our computer We will start the CurseForge application and we will have to create a new Minecraft installation profile, selecting the same version that we have configured on the Aternos server. Once we have the server ready and the application started, it is time to start looking for mods to install.

We go to the browser and on the Aternos page We will look for the “Mods” option on the left side of the screen, which will take us to the list of available mods. At this point, all we have to do is search for the mod we want to install in the search engine, for example we will search for “JourneyMap”, a mod that adds a map to Minecraft. We select the mod from among the options that appear (in this case the first option) so that a list with all the versions of the mod that are available for our server is displayed (if there is none compatible, none will appear) .

Installing the mods.

At this point we are already about to install mods on a shared Minecraft server, as this list allows us to directly install the mod on the server. All we have to do is click on the green icon to the right of the version of the mod we want to install. After pressing we will see how a small gear shows that it is being installed and a green tick will give us the ok to the installation. At this moment, the mod is already installed on our server, but this does not imply that it will work when we start playing, since we must install the mod in our game for everything to work.

Therefore, The next step will be to click on the link at the top of the screen, which will take us to the mod page on the CurseForge website from which we can locate the necessary file for our game. Following the example of JourneyMap, once we click on the link we will find ourselves on the JourneyMap website on CurseForge with the description of the mod and a tab called “files” with all the available versions. We will click on the “files” option and we will go down the list until we locate the same version of the mod that we have installed on the Aternos Minecraft server.

So, if we have installed version 1.18.2-5.9.3-forge of JourneyMap in Aternos, we should look for the exact same version on the mod page. Once we locate the version, we will click on it to enter the file where we will see a button that gives us the option to install directly. We will click on the “Install” option and the browser will ask us if we want to use the CurseForge application to install the file. We accept so that CurseForge starts and asks us if we want to create a new profile or if, on the contrary, we want to use one. We select the “use one” option and choose the profile created for the occasion.

It must be taken into account that the step of installing the mods on the computer must be done by all those players who want to join this server, since not having the mods installed can lead to errors when connecting to the server, or in the least serious case, to the mods not working as they should. One option for everyone to have the same version is to look at the list of mods installed in the profile that the application itself offers us, and thus know if everything is ready before even starting the game.

With this, we should already have the mod that we have selected installed and ready, in our case and as an example, we see the minimap of the JourneyMap mod in the corner of the screen. It must be taken into account that many mods rely on others to workso sometimes we will have to install several files for a single mod to work correctly (it is usually explained in the description of the mod in question), and compatibility errors when installing many mods can be something easy to suffer.

In any case, thanks to the CurseForge application, we can easily install and uninstall mods until we find the balance we are looking for in our adventure, so, With patience and practice, we will be able to configure a server that nothing has to envy to the great adventures that we can see in our favorite Twitch series. You no longer have excuses to share a server with your friends and enjoy the possibilities offered by the thousands of mods that the Mojang game has.