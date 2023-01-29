Joining Minecraft servers from Xbox can be somewhat complicated for those users who do not know the steps to follow. Although from computers it is as simple as selecting the option to “add a server” on Xbox we do not have this option directly. Therefore, today we are going to teach you how to connect to Minecraft servers from Xbox so that you can join your friends.

Note that Minecraft has more than one different version and the PC Java version and the Xbox console edition are not the same version. So in order to join a private server from Xbox consoles the steps to follow are a little differentin addition to the fact that in our console we will have to modify a couple of sections so that everything works as it should.

How to join Minecraft servers from Xbox

create the server

The first thing we should do is create a server that is compatible with the current version of Xbox consoles. For example, at the time of creating this guide, the current version of Minecraft on Xbox is Bedrock Edition 1.19.51, so when creating the server we must select that specific version to be able to access the world from the console . The steps to follow are the same as to create a Minecraft server on PC, but we must select the version of “software” called Bedrock, and then select the aforementioned version.

Then we configure the server options as we would in any of the other Minecraft servers. Once we have finished with all the configuration, we should already have the server ready to start, but before starting it, it’s time to go to our Xbox console to configure a couple of things so we can add external Minecraft servers to our list.

Setting up the Xbox console

In order for us to be able to add servers in Minecraft from Xbox, we will first need to configure a couple of things in the console options. For this we will go to the configuration of the console and We will select the “General” option and in this section we choose “Network Configuration”. Within the network menu, we will select the “advanced configuration” option, DNS configuration and choose the “manual” option.

Within this section We will enter the numbers “104.238.130.180” in the primary IPv4 DNS and “8.8.8.8” or “1.1.1.1” in the secondary and we accept. When leaving the network configuration, a message should appear informing us that the console is connected to the internet, if so, everything is ready to add Minecraft servers to our Xbox, otherwise, repeat the steps and change the secondary DNS, If you chose the “8” change it to the “1”.

Add the server to Xbox

The next step will be to add the server to the list of servers that we have in Minecraft in our console. To do this we start Minecraft as usual and press “Play”. once we are in the world selection menu, We go to the servers section and select one from the list and click on “Enter the server”. At that time, a new menu will appear on our console that will allow us to add the IP of the server we want to join.

At this point, we will have to go to the web page of the server and start the server, wait for everything to be loaded and copy the IP and port that the page has created for our server. This IP will be the one that we must enter in the “Server Address” section of the “ServerList” menu that appears in Xbox, and the port will go in the “Server Port” section. Therefore, in the menu to add it should be the same as in the image. We make sure that the add to list option is activated and save everything.

In this point we should now be able to access this server from the consoleHowever, there can always be some extra problem, such as the Xbox version of Minecraft is updated or you have chosen two different versions, so we recommend that you pay close attention so that you do not have to repeat the steps more than once. Also remind you that this version of Minecraft is the one with the least compatibility with many of the most recognizable mods, so it is something to take into account.

Once we have done all the previous steps, to access the server simply We go to the servers section and start any server so that the servers menu appears again, we choose our server and start. If everything is as it should, we will be able to access the server to play with our friends, and a lot of attention, because in addition, you will be able to play with your friends on the computer and on other platforms!