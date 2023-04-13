How to know if you can play Minecraft Legends on your PC?

Minecraft Legends it has two parts, so to speak. First, we have a campaign in a open world , which how could it be otherwise, is huge and is procedurally generated. Everything happens in a world where the villagers, the creepers with funny hats, animals and zombies, coexist.

It is a game derived from the original title Minecraft and that responds a bit to the phenomenon of the same game. It would be a creation that captures the essence of the series starring Auronplay, Ibai, Rubius, Juan Guarnizo and other Twitch streamers.

We are going to explain everything you need to know about the game, its requirements and how to know if your computer will be able to move it. The truth is that the process is quite simple and you do not need to install anything at all. Windows itself will tell us everything we need to know about it.

All is peace until the piglins, some anthropomorphic pigs that have an anthropomorphic design that only they seek destruction. To fight them we will need to recruit an army to destroy the invaders’ bases.

It includes an online mode (not local) with up to three other players. Something interesting is that it is not necessary for the rest of the players to be from PC, they may have the game on the PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, if those who create the game do it on the PS4 or Xbox One, they will only be able to invite another player due to hardware limitations.

Hardware requirements for the PC version

We are now going to see the requirements that the Minecraft Legends game has, which are a bit demanding. These are:

Minimum requirements

Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent

Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent RAM: 8GB

Graphic card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon 285 / Intel HD 520 / or better

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 24 GB of available space

SW: Windows 10 (May 2020 Update or newer) or Windows 11

recommended requirements

Processor: Core i5 3.4GHz or equivalent

Core i5 3.4GHz or equivalent RAM: 8GB

Graphic card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or better

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 24 GB of available space

SW: Windows 10 (May 2020 Update or newer) or Windows 11

Some considerations to keep in mind

The first thing we want to point out is the issue of the processor, since it is specified a bit strange. Normally a starting model or a number of nuclei is indicated, not a family and a frequency.

According to this, it requires a intel core i5 processor with a 2.8 GHz minimum frequency (depending on the minimum requirements). Virtually all Core i5 processors since 2012 have a higher base frequency than this and all have Boost mode. Note that the immense Most desktop Core i5 processors have 4 cores. Of course, there are many models for laptops with 2 cores and 4 threads, but they comply with the frequencies.

We can say that any processor on the market released in 2017 to date, you can run this game. We highlight this year, because it is when the AMD Ryzen 1000 processors.

According to the Graphic cardthe recommended one is GTX 1060, which until recently was the most common on Steam. Note that, in the recommended graphics card part, the “AMD FX-4100” appears. This is not a graphics card, it is a processor released in 2011 of which we are not aware that it will integrate graphics. It would be an error when entering the data.

How do I know if my PC meets the requirements for Minecraft Legends?

We are not going to install anything, it is totally unnecessary, we will use a Windows resource that gives us all the data we need. Specifically, we will use the “Task Manager”. Currently it gives us the data of the processor, RAM memory and graphics card, so everything is very simple.

You must follow the following steps:

Right click on the Windows bar A drop-down menu will open and we must look for the option Task Manager Now, we will go to the tab Performance Inside we will see different options that we will visit. These are: CPU: It will tell us what the processor of our equipment is. If it’s a Core i5, no problem. But, if it is a Core i3, we must go look below, where it says “Cores” and if it shows 4, it means that we have 4 cores and we can run the game without problems. If in “Logical processors” (threads) it marks 4, it’s fine, but if it marks 8, it’s perfect. Memory: here it will tell us the amount of RAM of our system. If we have 8 GB or more, perfect. In case of having less, we will have to expand it Disk 0: It is the main storage unit and it will tell us the total capacity, not the free one, for that we will have to open the File Browser Windows and go to This team where it will tell us the free capacity GPU: it will tell us the graphics card of our system. If you use a laptop, you may have GPU 0 and GPU 1. GPU 0 is the one integrated into the processor and GPU 1 is the dedicated one. You need to know the GPU 1, which is in charge of moving the game. Now that we have the data, we are going to see if we comply or not

So does my PC comply?

We have discussed it, but we will comment on it again at this point. any processor Intel Core i5 (since 2012)the 4-core Core i3 (I have 4 threads or 8 threads) and any AMD Ryzen 5 they can move the game smoothly.

Regarding the graphics card, any NVIDIA GTX 900 Series and any AMD RX500 Series, and later, you will be able to move the game without problem. The AMD Ryzen APUsAccording to the data we have consulted, they couldn’t move the game. They have little graphic power, being much lower than the GTX 780, so it is not recommended, depending on the requirements.

Refering to RAMIt is not very demanding, since it asks us for the minimum at present. A system with less than 8GBfor any task.

Regarding storage, we shouldn’t have any problems. If we lack space, we can uninstall a game that we don’t already give a lot of room for.

