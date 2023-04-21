How to launch fireworks on Coachella Island in Fortnite

One of the Event Quests Fortnite x Coachella 2023 asks us to launch Fireworks in coachella island. This particular Mission is called, excuse the redundancy, “launches fireworks on Coachella Island”. On this page of our guide to Fortnite we tell you how to launch fireworks on coachella island:

What this Fortnite Mission asks us to do is the following: throughout any number of games on Coachella Island, we must launch three fireworks. First things first: Coachella Island is a Creative map whose island code is 5449-4207-1280.

We can also find Coachella Island from the Discover menu, in case for some reason we do not want to enter the code directly.

Once inside a Coachella Island game, we do the following: where we started we will see a panel that says Firework Show and a countdown: if we wait fifteen minutes, we will obtain a Fireworks Gun.

With her in our power, we just shoot in the air three times.

Summarizing, to launch fireworks on Coachella Island we have to enter this map and wait fifteen minutes for the game itself to give us a Fireworks Gun. With her in our possession we just shoot three times. Epic Games, as always, making something that is super simple a torture by not putting enough information into the game itself so that it is clear enough to the players what to do. But hey, we are here to help you.

