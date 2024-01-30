How to Make Car Wheels Super Shiny Using Only Household Ingredients – Teach Me About Science

Owning a car is a goal that any person can have, and achieving it is a true purpose, because the first car in any person’s life holds a mark before and after. But you can leave your mark not only with a good car, but also with the way we take care of it, as this will always be an excellent way to give it your special touch and an ideal way to show That’s how much we care. About that means of transportation. From headlights to taillights, sunroof to wheels. Being the part of the car that we will focus on this time, it is the tyres. So we will show you how to make them shine in an effective and simple way, with a household ingredient.

When it comes to leaving the car wheels clean, many people think that there is no point, because it is a part of the car that sooner or later gets dirty due to various factors, dirt, mud, water. Etc. Therefore, it is usually the last thing we pay attention to when cleaning, so to remove the elements that make it dirty it is usually only water that is used, either with a cloth or with a jet. However, as many people do, very few people know that car wheels are one of the easiest components to polish and make them shine, making our car shine wherever you look, and if you Are you looking to steal that look for the excellent cleaning of your car or simply because you like to have a clean means of transportation, then we recommend that you pay attention to the following information.

How about a homemade one-ingredient method for making car wheels shine?

Well, this method involves using an ingredient that you definitely have in your kitchen and which has become very popular currently, it is baking soda. An ingredient that, believe it or not, is effective in polishing tires and thus making your car look great.

Now, the way to use baking soda to shine car tires is very simple and is as follows:

1.- Remove excess dirt from your tires and rims with a damp cloth.

2.- Make a paste by mixing baking soda and water in equal quantity in a container. The quantity will depend on how much you use on each tire.

3.- Spread the mixture on all the tires with a soft bristle brush and let it take effect.

4.- Finally, rinse the wheels with clean water and you will see how shiny they will become.

Although it is true that there are products on the market that are very effective, such as tire shine, it is also true that their price can be a bit high. Which gives another advantage of using baking soda, because if you don’t have it available it is very easy and cheap to get, and the results will be shiny and beautiful black, as if they were new.