How to make Pokémon come back from the Gym in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO allows us to control gyms all over the world placing our Pokemon to defend them. But there is a problem, and it is that it is not very clear how to get them back. In this Pokémon GO guide we answer one of the most recurring questions in the game: “how to make pokemon come back from the gym?“. All the information just below:

How to make our Pokémon return from the Gym in Pokémon GO?

The answer to this question is not going to please you too much: Pokémon only from Gyms when defeated in battle. This has been the case in Pokémon GO since the game was released in 2016, so it doesn’t look like it’s going to change.

We have a Shiny Ursaring “trapped” in a Gym for 22 days because no rival Trainer has defeated it

In other words: We have to be very careful when deciding which Pokémon we want to leave in gymsgiven that they may not be back with us for a long time. It is precisely For this reason, many players have more than one Pokémon GO account.: one that they play regularly, and another with a different Team dedicated to weakening their own Pokémon by fighting them so that they can return to the Trainer of their original account.

If we add to this that we can only collect the 50 daily free Pokécoins from the Gyms when our Pokémon return to usWe have a bleak outlook.

In other words: if we live in a remote area or in an area where there are hardly any active Pokémon GO players, our Pokémon placed defending a Gym may not return to us for months or even years. For this reason, if you are not going to defend an area where there are constant battles, there is no reason to leave strong or often used Pokémon in a Gym. Just leave any weak Pokémon and that’s it. If we have a strong Pokémon “trapped” in a Gym, we will have to create another Pokémon GO account or ask a friend who is on a different Team to ours to defeat it.

