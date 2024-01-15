How to manage work stress?

this can happen Include relaxation techniques, regular exercise, and emotional support, Author and business administration expert Stephen Covey said: “Work-life balance is one of the most important struggles faced by modern man.”

From the perspective of neuroscience and psychology, there are several contributions that can help to understand and promote this balance:

Time management: Neuroscience suggests that effective time management can help reduce stress. Psychology emphasizes the importance of establishing boundaries between work and personal life.

Mindfulness: Practicing mindfulness can help employees be present in the moment and reduce rumination about work outside of work hours.

Emotional awareness: Neuroscience shows that being aware of one’s emotions can help regulate them more effectively. Psychology also emphasizes the importance of expressing emotions in a healthy way to maintain emotional balance.

Human Resources, What can a company do to reduce work stress?

In view of this problem, it is necessary to promote social relations of employees. highlights both neuroscience and psychology The importance of social support for reducing stress and improving well-being, Maintaining positive relationships outside of work can contribute significantly to work-life balance.

As far as relaxation and health benefits go, they are essential for optimal functioning of the brain. Psychology also emphasizes the importance of separation from work.

Other than this, effective communication is key: Promote a work environment where communication is open and respectful, preventing conflicts and improving understanding.

Finally, organizational support is essential. Organizations can support employees’ emotional balance through wellness programs, flexible work policies, and positive work environments.,

Promoting a healthy work-life balance reduces stress and improves the overall well-being of employees.

Furthermore, this not only benefits individual employees, but can also have a positive impact on productivity and organizational success. Incorporating these insights from neuroscience and psychology into workplace policies and practices can make important contributions to employee health and well-being.

* Marcelo Christel is a graduate and professor in psychology. social psychologist. The Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience applied for the Master’s Degree in Tourism Economics and Management of the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the UBA.

