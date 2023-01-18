How to mark enemies in Fortnite

Thanks to its ping mechanic, Fortnite players can mark enemy locations not only for themselves but for their entire squad as well. This can help establish teamwork among your peers and ultimately lead them to join others in unexpected ways. However, Battle Royale even offers a variety of weapons and gadgets that can auto-mark squads with little to no effort on your part. Here are all the ways to mark enemies in Fortnite.

All methods to mark opponents in Fortnite

Regardless of your platform, the most common and easiest way to tag opponents in all modes is by pinging their characters. Those using a controller can do this by default by simply holding down the left arrow on the d-pad, while PC users can perform the action by holding down the middle button on their mouse. However, if you have changed the standard control scheme of the game, it is worth looking for the correct button in the control tabs of the Settings menu.

Since opponents are known to be always on the move, there are other methods that make marking opponents very easy. For example, at the time of writing, players can pick up the Falcon Scout to instantly scan nearby enemy locations using its respective fire button. Best of all, there is no limit to how many times the item can use this ability. Alternatively, Capture Points within POIs also help mark multiple enemies at once. Once a capture point is secured, any enemies within the named location will be automatically marked until they leave the area.

As getting Falcon Scouts and Capture Points is a difficult task, some may even find it better to use particular Reality Augments. The game currently features two augments that mark enemies: Bloodhound and Storm Mark. While Bloodhound tracks targets you’ve recently hit with a bow or rifle, Storm Mark does the same every time a new storm circle is introduced.

