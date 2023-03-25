how to play Chapter 1 again, map code

It’s been a long wait in Fortnite to see fulfilled the wishes of many users to return to play the original map. To the island where it all began. and thanks to Unreal Editor for Fortnite the wish has come true in just three days.
Three days of hard work for us to finally get the chance to play the Season 3 map again, when we didn’t even know it was part of Chapter 1. Why 3? Because in season 2 came Pisos Picados or Tortuous Tunnels, and in season 3 that wonder that is also a Lucky Landing. A work of art created by TheBoyDillу and his team RebootRoyale.
We’re in the final preparations of publishing Reboot Royale for everyone to play!
Here is a first look at actual footage from UEFN editor and gameplay. Stay tuned for launch!
📲 JOIN DISCORD:
— Reboot Royale • OG Fortnite (@RebootRoyale) March 22, 2023
How to play Fortnite Chapter 1 – Season 3 again
Of course, Epic Games has decided to block the feeling of nostalgia, and this will be one of the few maps from the past that we can enjoy. The maps of other chapters will not be able to be realized, and those of Chapter 1 will not be able to be monetized under the new rules to earn money in Fortnite as a content creator.
Despite this, no one has gotten off the boat to give them this experience, which of course is full of small flaws. For this reason, the union of the community is important when it comes to reporting small bugs and errors that are already working to resolve them and that we enjoy a complete experience, thanks to the island code:
4464-0648-9492
Reboot Royale – OG Fortnite is finally here!
Jump back into Chapter 1 Season 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale where you’ll once again experience your favorite POI’s, a nostalgic loot pool, breathtaking OG graphics and more!
▶️PLAY NOW:
— Reboot Royale • OG Fortnite (@RebootRoyale) March 25, 2023