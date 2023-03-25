how to play Chapter 1 again, map code

It’s been a long wait in Fortnite to see fulfilled the wishes of many users to return to play the original map. To the island where it all began. and thanks to Unreal Editor for Fortnite the wish has come true in just three days.

Three days of hard work for us to finally get the chance to play the Season 3 map again, when we didn’t even know it was part of Chapter 1. Why 3? Because in season 2 came Pisos Picados or Tortuous Tunnels, and in season 3 that wonder that is also a Lucky Landing. A work of art created by TheBoyDillу and his team RebootRoyale.