How to play Counter-Strike 1.6 from the browser and without having to install anything

I’m a fan of Counter-Strike. Specifically from the classic version 1.6 (today there is the CS:GO, born almost ten years later; is not the same),

I think that game is the quintessential when it comes to first person shooter (FPS) video games. Obviously, better and more realistic came later, but probably there was –and will not be– anything that generated what CS did when it burst onto the market in 2003. They were times of quakes and unreals, to kill demons on Mars or aliens? of other dimensions in half life, when a game tried to bring us the realism of guerrilla confrontations between human beings, and it conquered us forever.

Despite counter Strike 1.6 it has already said goodbye to its best days (after that revival it had in the pandemic) today we are talking about this masterpiece, since we were lucky enough to try Play-CS.com, a version of the classic title that can be played directly from any browser.

It is now possible to play Counter-Strike 1.6 in the browser

It is a Russian project, which uses Xash3D FWGS Engine as engine. Today it already accumulates thousands of daily active players, there are also many servers, located mainly in the United States, Germany, Turkey, Singapore, Russia and… attention… Brazil (closeness matters because of the lag, the delay of the system in registering our actions in a game; the more lag, the more out of step we are with what is actually happening).

The operation of Counter Strike 1.6 from play-cs.com is very simple. When you enter it shows you a list of servers. The only one I recommend entering – if you are from Argentina or Uruguay – is Brazil, the others are impossible. There will open a loader which loads the game in the browser. The first time it loads it takes a while. After that it’s almost instantaneous.

Everything that is configuration (name, mouse speed, key binding, etc.) is on the first screen. Then it will be enough to play.

The Counter-Strike 1.6 configuration tool in its browser version

Play Counter Strike 1.6 from the browser It is yet another demonstration that we live in the future. It’s amazing how technology advances without us realizing it. 20 years ago, to play this title we needed to have a decent computer. Today, with any jalopy with a browser installed you can run the game without much trouble. Of course, it has to be a modern browser: recommend Chrome, Chromium, Firefox and Safari

In general, this type of news about “such a game has an online version” are used more as technical demonstrations, to verify that something like a project can be put together for people to use in the medium and long term, but Play CS seems who took it seriously and decided to do something so that those fans of this gem are real users of this site. That is why there is a “Premium” (paid) version that brings a lot of improvements, including:

What it doesn’t do is rejuvenate your body by 20 years, but it will do something similar to your spirit.

