How to play Fortnite on any smartphone using GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming cloud gaming services

We recently told you that Fortnite will no longer work on Windows 7 and 8 officially, since from season 2 of chapter 4, the game will be exclusive to Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. Even the same company recommends that in case of not being able to update to a more recent version of Windows, a service such as GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Therefore, today we are going to explain how to play via cloud gaming services on any smartphone, officially and without the need to connect controls.

How to play Fortnite on any cell phone with Xbox Cloud Gaming

To start playing Fortnite with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, just you have to enter from the mobile browser of your cell phone to the Fortnite game page on Xbox.

Sign in with your Microsoft accountand then click on “Play” to start loading the game.





As you can see, it can be accessed easily, in addition it’s completely freesince you do not require a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play. Nor does it require that you have a controller connected to your smartphone, since can be played by touch and adjust to your liking.





How to play Fortnite on a smartphone from GeForce Now

It is also very easy to play from the Nvidia service, and as in Xbox Cloud Gaming, Fortnite is completely free, yes, You must first register with the service. from GeForce Now and link your account with Epic Games as we explained to you before when we show you how to play video games with GeForce Now without the need for consoles or PC gamer.

Once you have signed up for the GeForce Now service and linked your Epic Games account, then we must download the application to Android from the Play Store. We open the application and log in with our account that we just created.

In the case of iOS devices you will have to enter the GeForce Now service from the web browser, on Android it can also be accessed from the browser, however, the app has a better response and less lag when playing.





Once inside the service, we look for Fortnite and press on “Play” To start, the same application tells you that you must link your account Epic Games and add Fortnite so you can run it from GeForce Now.

It is also necessary to remember that GeForce Now offers payment plans in subscription mode to play, however, it has a free mode in which “we must line up” to start the game, plus you are limited to one hour of game time.





Although it seems that there are many people before, the truth is that the service is quite fast, in this specific session We only had to wait about 10 minutes.

And as you can see, once the game is started, it too it’s completely tactileso you don’t need to connect a control to your cell phone to play.





And that’s it, it’s that simple to play Fortnite through cloud gaming services offered by Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Remember that you need to have a good internet connection at all times to be able to play. The advantage also in the case of Mexico is that new servers were recently opened that reduce the response time and improve all the games.