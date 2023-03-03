How to play Fortnite split screen on PlayStation and Xbox (updated 2023)

family consoles PlayStation and Xbox allow play fortnite split screen. Thus, it is possible to play split screen in the same console ps4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to play split screen on the same console:

How to play Fortnite split screen on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Although this option came to the game several years ago without prior notice, it is not explained to us in a sufficiently clear way how to play split screen with two playersso we leave you this step by step tutorial:

We log into Fortnite on PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S with our main profile. Once in the waiting room, we choose any mode that allows more than one player per team, such as Duos, Trios, Squads or Team Fight. With a second controller we log in to a second PlayStation Network or Xbox Live profile, depending on our platform. With the second controller session started, in the Fortnite waiting room we hold down triangle (PS4/PS5) or Y (Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S) for a while. We log in to Fortnite with the game account linked to the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live profile with which we have logged in on the second controller. While logged in on Controller 2, we hold down the Triangle (PS4/PS5) or Y (Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S) button on Controller 1 to regain control. The controller 2 player profile will appear in the lobby next to the controller 1 player profile.

We log in with two Xbox and Fortnite profiles on the same Xbox Series X console

And that’s it, we can now play Fortnite on a split screen, although there are a series of particularities and restrictions to take into account:

Differences between normal games and split screen play in Fortnite

We have tested Fortnite’s split screen mode on Xbox family consoles and we have noticed the following differences Regarding single player games per console:

We can only play Duos, Trios, Squads or Team Fight on split screen . Playing alone, we can play all game modes.

The split screen maintains an approximate aspect ratio of 16:9 for each of the two, leaving a pair of black bands on the sides.

When playing split screen the game moves at 30 FPS on PS4 and Xbox One (60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X) and the draw distance is reduced . This is something “normal” with split screen modes in all video games to optimize resources.

One of the two players decides when to jump from the battle bus , and after this, the two jump at the same time and follow the same wake and fall trajectory until deploying the hang glider. You can both switch roles whenever you want.

If one of the two players dies and returns to the lobby, the other will return as well.. Both must be at the same time or in the lobby, or within the game.

We play split screen on the same Xbox Series X console

With all these limitations, winning games is more difficult than normal. In other words: Fortnite’s split screen mode is an option that works and is there, but don’t expect optimal game performance.

We remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with different useful aspects of the game, such as how to download Fortnite on PC and consoles. or how to download Fortnite on Android.