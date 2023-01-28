Since its release, Legends of Runeterra has been gaining popularity among lovers of turn-based card games. The Riot Games project has become one of the most recommended titles in the genre; that’s why a lot of people want to jump on the bandwagon now that it’s in its prime. If you are one of those who want to know cHow to play Legends of Runeterra on mobilethen we tell you in detail.

What is Legends of Runeterra?

Legends of Runeterra is a turn based card game hearthstone style, but with a surprising twist: each turn, one player plays the role of attacker and the other plays the role of defender. In this way, different strategies are established for each turn, challenging us to take advantage of our decks. In addition, it is set in the universe of League of Legendsso we will see many well-known characters and heroes.

How to play Legends of Runeterra on mobile

Get Legends of Runeterra free for mobile

download and install Legends of Runeterra is a really simple process, since it is a free game, we only need to get the file and install it on our mobile. Next, we show you the steps to follow:

Access the Legends of Runeterra page on Uptodown through your mobile browser.

Download the Legends of Runeterra .apk file.

When the download is finished, click on the .apk file and proceed to install it.

Choose “Download anyway” if a prompt appears and then press “Install”.

Ready! You will already have Legends of Runeterra installed for free on your mobile.

How are the controls of Legends of Runeterra?

As it is a turn-based card game, the controls in Legends of Runeterra are based on touch menus and drag our cards to the battlefield. This means that we can play very easily with the touch screen of our mobile device, adjusting the interface to what is most comfortable for us. At the moment, yes, it does not allow you to use a controller to play, although it would be too uncomfortable to use it considering the type of game it is.

Do I need an account to play?

Legends of Runeterra belongs to Riot Games, the company responsible for other famous video games such as League of Legends: Wild Rift or TFT: Teamfight Tactics. If you already have an account in some of the company’s games, it will be worth it to log in to Legends of Runeterra. If you don’t have one, you just have to create one completely free of charge. You can do it from the game itself or from the official page.

Is it mandatory to have Internet to play Legends of Runeterra?

Yes, the Internet connection is mandatory. For now, Legends of Runeterra does not have any game mode offline, so all the games we play will take place in constant connection with the servers. Although it is usually recommended to use a high-speed Wi-Fi connection, the truth is that it also it is possible to play with mobile data. Sometimes the quality of the connection is not good, and that can be due to multiple factors, such as the official servers are under maintenance.

Is it necessary to pay to win in Legends of Runeterra?

Being a game free to playLegends of Runeterra It will not require us to pay to download it to our mobile: As you have seen before, it is really easy to download and install the game completely free of charge. There are purchase systems within the application itself, although the community ensures that is not a pay-to-winthat is to say, that the objects that we can obtain with real money are only valid to make aesthetic changes, not to have an advantage over other players.

Can I play Legends of Runeterra on PC?

Currently, the Riot Games game It has three versions, one for computers and another two for mobile devices. iOS and Android. All are free and are adapted to their respective platform. To play on PC we just have to download Legends of Runeterra for Windows and install it as a normal program. Furthermore, it is also possible to play the mobile version on the computer using some of the many Android emulators on Windows available.